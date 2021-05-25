Arkansas to play Georgia in first SEC Tournament game

Arkansas will play Georgia on Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the SEC Baseball Tournament.

The eighth-seeded Bulldogs defeated ninth-seeded LSU 4-1 in a single-elimination game at the tournament Tuesday night at Hoover (Ala.) Metropolitan Stadium.

Georgia (31-23) scored all four runs against LSU’s All-SEC starting pitcher Landon Marceaux in the bottom of the first inning. Chaney Rogers’ three-run double with two outs in the inning gave the Bulldogs the lead.

The Tigers led 1-0 after the top of the first inning.

LSU (34-22) brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the eighth inning, but struck out against Georgia closer Jack Gowen to strand the bases loaded.

Arkansas (42-10) won two of three games against Georgia at Baum-Walker Stadium on May 7-9 as part of its SEC regular-season championship campaign.

The Razorbacks won the series opener 3-0 and rallied from a three-run deficit to win 5-3 in the series finale. Georgia won the second game of the series 7-3.

Wednesday will be the first of three days of double-elimination play at the tournament. The winner of the Arkansas-Georgia game will play Vanderbilt, Ole Miss or Auburn on Thursday, while the loser will play one of those teams in an elimination game Thursday.

Auburn, the No. 12 seed, and Ole Miss, the No. 5 seed, are scheduled to play late Tuesday night. The winner will advance to play the fourth-seeded Commodores in the late game Wednesday.