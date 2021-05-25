La Russa, White Sox beat Cards

CHICAGO -- White Sox Manager Tony La Russa wound up a winner in his first game against the team that ensured his Hall of Fame induction as Chicago beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Monday night behind Lance Lynn's arm and Andrew Vaughn's bat.

The victory ended a three-game skid for the AL Central leaders, who were swept by the New York Yankees after winning 10 of 13. The NL Central-leading Cardinals dropped their second consecutive game.

Lynn (5-1) held the Cardinals hitless for 5 1/3 innings. Vaughn hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the sixth.

"It was a really good ballgame," La Russa said. "Lance was a stud again. It was outstanding and the guys kept at it."

After winning a World Series in Oakland, La Russa guided the Cardinals to two World Series championships, three pennants and nine postseason appearances from 1996-2011. He left the team as its all-time leader in wins and games managed.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Adam Wainwright were members of the last St. Louis team that played for La Russa. Current St. Louis Manager Mike Shildt is close to La Russa.

"It's uncomfortable, it's distracting and you just try to tune it out, but I know it's a different series," the 76-year-old La Russa said shortly before the three-game set began.

La Russa sent coach Shelley Duncan to meet Shildt for the pregame lineup exchange at home plate. Both managers stuck to the details of the contest during their postgame remarks.

Lynn (5-1), who debuted with St. Louis and relieved in the Game 7 World Series win that closed La Russa's time with the Cardinals in 2011, pitched hitless ball until Paul Goldschmidt's RBI single in the sixth.

"That was probably the most satisfying win in my career aside from the playoffs," Lynn said. "I definitely enjoyed it. I was able to get another gear when I needed it. When I'm able to change speeds on both sides of the plate, I'm going to be in a good spot."

Lynn allowed 3 hits while striking out 4 with 3 walks in 7 innings. Michael Kopech worked the last two innings, fanning three.

Vaughn connected off Kwang Hyun Kim (1-2) to score Yermin Mercedes for a 2-1 lead in the sixth. Tim Anderson added a two-run double off reliever Daniel Ponce de Leon later in the inning.

Mercedes had a sacrifice fly off Kodi Whitley in the seventh.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn delivers during the first inning of an interleague baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, May 24, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Umpire Joe West (22) talks with Chicago White Sox analytics coordinator Shelley Duncan (49) and St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) as West's crew of Bruce Dreckman (1) Nic Lentz (59) and Dan Bellino listen before an interleague baseball game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Chicago. West now ties the major league record for games umpired. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn watches his two-run home rn off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim during the sixth inning of an interleague baseball game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)