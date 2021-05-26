Tebow complaining has gone overboard

There was outrage.

Tim Tebow signing to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars was too much for some of the talking heads whose talents include yelling at the camera.

He's 33, they screamed.

He's never played tight end, they whined.

This is favoritism of the worst kind, they cried.

For now, the critics have had to shut up.

Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer in history last weekend to win a major when he won the PGA Championship by two strokes.

He's 50. That may be on the ripe side of prime, but he did it.

Tebow has never allowed himself to get out of shape, and while yours truly never thought he was a great quarterback and shouldn't have won the Heisman Trophy over Darren McFadden, he was a great athlete.

He may have been a tight end playing quarterback all those years.

At 6-3 and 245 pounds, he might make a great backup tight end -- and yes, that's what he's trying out for, to be the backup.

Tebow signed to be part of a 90-man roster. He will try to make all the cuts and be part of the 53-man team.

Just because he hasn't played football since 2012 doesn't mean he hasn't picked one up.

How Tebow -- who has a ministry and foundation that pays for proms for disabled young people -- became a target is mind boggling. Is it because of his spiritual life? His smile? His competitive spirit?

Whatever it is, it is undeserving.

Did Urban Meyer do him a favor by signing him? Maybe, but he did Meyer the favor of playing for him and helping him win two national championships at Florida.

Seems like a small payback, having a shot to be a backup tight end.

If he makes the team, it won't be because someone gave him anything more than an opportunity.

It was high-fives all around in Russellville last week after the Arkansas Tech University men's golf team captured the Division II national championship.

The team was ranked No. 4, but it prevailed over Georgia Southwestern in the finals.

UALR women's basketball Coach Joe Foley, who was the former coach at Arkansas Tech, won the school's only two national championships more than 30 years ago. He's got some good company now on the top shelf of the trophy case.

Trey Flowers surprised much of the NFL when the former Razorback burst upon the scene during his second season with the New England Patriots in 2016.

He helped the Patriots win two Super Bowls in four years, then he signed with the Detroit Lions as a free agent.

Flowers had a great first season in Detroit, but he missed about half of last season with an injury. Now he's on the move again, although he's remaining a Lion.

The Lions were awful at pressuring the quarterback last season -- partly because Flowers was injured -- and allowed the third most points in NFL history.

In a league dominated by quarterbacks, new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn -- who was the defensive backs coach with the New Orleans Saints previously -- is changing to a 3-4 base defense, and Flowers will move to outside linebacker.

At just 27 years old, Flowers can make the move physically and mentally.

During his senior season, Flowers talked about his career at Arkansas. He discussed how he graduated with a business degree, and that while growing up his family stressed academics over athletics.

Despite the fact he was a basketball and football standout, his dad refused to display trophies or the plaques he won in sports. But he proudly hung every academic achievement, of which there were many, on the walls of their home.

Trey Flowers will make the adjustment to linebacker, but the Lions may need even more help.