After public-intoxication arrest, Arkansas tennis coach resigns

FAYETTEVILLE -- Courtney Steinbock resigned as the University of Arkansas women's tennis coach on May 14, according to a document released Wednesday through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Steinbock, who spent three seasons at Arkansas, was arrested earlier this month by the Madison County sheriff's office in connection with public intoxication, according to a preliminary arrest report. Steinbock was arrested in the early morning hours of May 5 when an officer responded to a call from a resident on Arkansas 16.

The resident told police Steinbock knocked on his back door and front door while he and his wife were asleep. When an officer arrived at 1:11 a.m., the man said Steinbock had been at his residence for 30 minutes to an hour.

According to the report, Steinbock said her car was stuck on the side of the highway while she was coming from Fayetteville. The arresting officer reported Steinbock smelled of alcohol, her speech was slightly slurred and she had bloodshot and watery eyes. She told the officer she had "a few beers."

Steinbock had a blood-alcohol content level of 0.19 at the time of her arrest, according to the report. At 6:58 a.m., her blood-alcohol content level was 0.11, the report said.

Steinbock told the officer she was driving when her vehicle became stuck, according to the report. The officer said he located her 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the ditch on Arkansas 16, near Madison County Road 5430 east of Elkins.

Steinbock told the arresting officer she was the UA tennis coach and was out celebrating her team's selection to the NCAA Tournament, according to the report. The Razorbacks lost their NCAA Tournament match against Old Dominion on May 7 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Steinbock did not coach the team at the tournament, a school spokesman said.

According to the arrest report, a co-worker was called to pick up Steinbock before police were called. The arresting officer reported he called the co-worker and said Steinbock was being transported to the Madison County holding facility in Huntsville.

The co-worker told police she was with Steinbock earlier that night and that she told Steinbock to get an Uber ride home, but Steinbock refused, according to the report.

Ruth Seaborne, who spent two seasons as an assistant coach under Steinbock, was promoted last week to interim head coach while a coaching search is conducted.

Through a spokesperson, UA Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek had no comment on Steinbock's resignation. Yurachek hired Steinbock in 2018. She also worked for Yurachek at the University of Houston.

Steinbock has a June 3 date in Madison County District Count, according to the arrest report.