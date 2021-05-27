High costs stall plan for skybridge project at NW airport

HIGHFILL -- A planned skybridge at the Northwest Arkansas National airport looks to be on hold after bids came in $5 million higher than expected because of the rising cost of material, particularly steel.

The work involves adding a bridge or elevated walkway on the second floor of the terminal and a covered connector between the terminal and parking deck. The project includes meeting space and changes to the front of the terminal.

Officials started planning a connection from the deck to the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint on the second floor of the terminal after the airport parking garage was built. Plans included a new front entrance to the terminal. The project is expected to take about two years to complete, after it receives the go-ahead. A month ago, officials were hopeful the project could be approved in June or July.

Officials expected the cost to be about $31.9 million, but the low bids were about $37 million when bids were opened earlier this month, according to Nick Fondano, director of construction at the airport.

Operations Committee members agreed Wednesday to delay the project while staff looks for more money to pay for it, possibly from federal earmarks, state grants or any other available sources.

Another option was sharply scaling back the project by eliminating several significant elements.

Brian Burke, chairman of the committee and representative for Bentonville, said the plans have been in development for more than two years because it's needed.

"I think whatever we build, we want it to be something we'll be proud of," said Howard Kerr, who also represents Bentonville. "I don't like to slice and dice these kinds of projects to totally change the look of it. I just don't want to make the project look like it's half a project."

Committee members reasoned waiting six months or so won't add significantly to the price of the project and could give material cost time to stabilize or even come down a little.

The recommendation will go to the full board next week.

Staff are first looking to a new federal Community Projects Fund, with is basically a new form of federal earmarks legislators can use for projects back home. Third District Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, selected the project for potential money.

Money also could come from a federal infrastructure bill, if one is approved. The state has covid-19 relief fund money to spend.