Opportunity lets Northwest Arkansas artists help redesign Jones Center

SPRINGDALE -- Three local artists will be chosen to work with a design team to help reinvent the Jones Center's 52-acre campus, with the possibility their artwork may go on permanent display there.

What's unique about the opportunity is members of the Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange will help artists apply and present their ideas, said Lisa Marie Evans, Ozcast project manager and editor for the organization.

A design excellence grant from the Walton Family Foundation will allow the center to provide more to the community over its 52 acres. The Civitas landscape architecture firm of Denver has developed a park-like design to connect the three buildings on campus: the Jones Center, the Center for Nonprofits and the Community Clinic.

Art -- perhaps designed by the artists chosen -- will enhance the community gathering spaces in the plan.

"They will find space for art and public to interact," Evans said.

"Adding the artists to the design team diversifies the team by adding new and distinct creative voices that are from this area and understand this place," said Scott Jordan of Civitas on Wednesday. "By introducing additional creative voices, it enables a more in-depth discussion of what the Jones Campus can be, expands our thinking and in turn will result in a more dynamic campus experience."

Evans and Jessica Doig of Civitas introduced the Jones Center project to area artists in two Zoom sessions Wednesday.

The creative art group plans a workshop Wednesday to help artists fill out applications. One-on-one, 20-minute sessions with staff also are available.

Applications in English, Spanish and Marshallese are available on the creative organization's website. The deadline is June 16.

The selection committee will include three members from the Jones Center, three from the Civitas design team and three community members and artists at large.

"Much like many of the other landscape features proposed for the Jones campus vision, art that is created by artists from this place and for this place will add another layer of authenticity to the campus," Jordan said. "It will attract community members to explore and discover all that the Jones campus has to offer, and be a conversation starter that enables users to realize commonalities and build a stronger sense of community."

This collaboration project will validate local talent and maybe introduce them to artists from other regions, Evans continued.

'"It says our community matters, that our community of artists have a voice," she said.

The program essentially provides professional development for artists -- and there's a need, Evans said.

"As an artist, there's so much to be learned by working with the design team," she said. "The process of collaboration with the design team is so enriching. Then the artists can pass along what they know to other artists."

Evans said artists have skill sets in different areas. One might be good at budgeting, but not at writing proposals, she presented as an example.

"This is an opportunity to continue to learn and grow," Evans said. "Art is a business, and the artists must get their work to public. This opportunity will help them learn to take the steps to get their work out there."

Members of the Civitas team spent about six months discovering residents' wants and the needs for the campus. Many ideas came from online surveys and limited visits because of covid-19.

Most respondents want the new plan to highlight the historic, natural and cultural diversity of Springdale, which has become the theme of the design, Doig reported.

The artists chosen to work with the design team will complete 100 hours of work -- both independently and in workshops -- from August to October, Evans said. The artists will earn $10,000 to complete their development ideas.

The artists then will submit concept proposals for the more detailed design of the space, and work with the design team to detail, engineer and complete their proposed projects.

Evans told the artists to focus applications on how they will relate their art to the Jones Center and downtown Springdale.

Interested artists are asked to submit 10 samples of their work, with written descriptions. A resume and three references should highlight other ways the artists are involved in the art community and the community at large.

"Most important is their relationship with the Jones Center and their ability to collaborate with diverse partners," Evans said. "They should tell us why they want to be involved in this process to reinvigorate the Jones Center."

Artists and teams from Benton, Washington, Madison, Carroll and Sebastian counties are eligible for the program, as are all art forms.

People think mostly of sculptures and murals as public art, but a dance presentation also would work, Evans said. The artist would work with the design team to determine a space at the Jones Center for dancing. They might consider what kind of flooring would be needed, what kind of viewing area, and where the equipment would go for the music, she noted.