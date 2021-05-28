Separate crashes fatal for 2 drivers

A Mansfield man died Thursday morning in a motorcycle crash on Arkansas 109 in Paris, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Timothy P. Crane, 41, was riding a 2020 Harley-Davidson north on the highway about 8 a.m. when it crossed the centerline and went into the west-side ditch, where it overturned and slid into a concrete culvert, according to the report. Crane was pronounced dead at the scene.

The weather was clear, and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

A 68-year-old Trumann man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash on Arkansas 214 in Harrisburg, according to a state police report.

Danny Ray Gillespie was traveling east in a 2001 Ford Expedition at 9:39 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the right side of the highway. He overcorrected, and the vehicle traveled across the roadway to the left side and rolled over several times, the report said.

The weather was clear, and the pavement was dry at the time, according to the report.