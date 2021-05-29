Prosecutors: Man violated bond

Prosecutors are calling for the arrest of a 20-year-old North Little Rock man implicated in shootings in Maumelle and Little Rock that left a woman wounded, complaining that Desmond Demonte Dennis has violated the conditions of his release from jail by leaving home without permission.

Charges against Dennis include first-degree battery, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal mischief and four counts of committing a terroristic act representing the two shootings that occurred about a year apart.

Court records show that Dennis was arrested four days after Shannon Fells was wounded in a drive-by shooting July 11, 2019, at 2301 S. Ringo St. when Little Rock police identified him as the gunman. Also arrested was Cyrus Lamon Walker, 18, whom police described as the driver of the car and a member of the Dirty Money street gang.

According to police reports, Fells, 44, a visitor at the house, was outside chatting with resident Paige Fudail, 22, and James Binns, 85, whom she knew only as Paw Paw, when shots were fired from a passing car.

Fells was wounded in the right leg and fell to the ground, dropping her own gun, which was picked up by her husband Michael Brown, 45, who used the pistol to return fire at the car. Another neighbor said he saw three people firing from the car, two of whom were masked.

Bullets also struck the house, and tenant Donna Fudail, 62, told police she'd heard 20 shots from inside but did not see anything when she went out to look.

Released on $250,000 bail, Dennis was arrested again April 20, 2020, by Maumelle police at the town homes on Edgehill Cove after witnesses identified him as one of two men who were part of a shootout between two vehicles in the parking lot.

Investigators collected more than 45 shell casings, reporting that the residences at 32, 36 and 38 Edgehill Cove had been hit by gunfire as had four vehicles, one of which Dennis told authorities belonged to his sister, court filings show.

Dennis spent about 11 months in jail until his bond was reduced to $40,000, which he posted in March. Last month he was allowed to move to his mother's home, conditioned in part on him wearing an ankle monitor and keeping to the north side of the Arkansas River. Dennis was further ordered to stay home unless he had a job interview, with the requirement that he must inform his attorney before he could leave home for an interview, court filings show.

The day after those conditions were imposed Dennis went into Little Rock without clearing the trip with his lawyer, deputy prosecutor Christy Bjornson reported to Circuit Judge Cathi Compton in her petition filed Thursday to have Dennis arrested.

According to the petition, Dennis' ankle monitor showed he had crossed the Broadway Bridge into Little Rock on April 28 and spent about 2½ hours visiting different locations before returning to North Little Rock, which the prosecutor described as a violation of his release conditions.