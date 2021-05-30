Bankruptcy Watch

ALEXANDER Brittany N. and Nathaniel Sledge III., 6081 Saddle Hill Drive, May 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

Kiara Loring, 109 Centerstone, May 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

ARKADELPHIA Roberta Kawaiala Storrie, 120 Malvern Road, May 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

AUGUSTA Shelby Wilson, 805 N. Fifth St., May 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

AUSTIN Camilla Hamrick, 30 Amber Lane, May 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

BATESVILLE Taylor M. Downs, 8 Railroad Place, May 25, 2021, Chapter 7.

BEEBE Stephen Wayne Gibson, 405 W. Mississippi, May 24, 2021, Chapter 13.

BENTON Christopher Lee Humes, 2401 Volcanic Drive, May 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

Edwin A. and Crystal L. Nunes Jr., 2801 Sundance Circle, May 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

BENTONVILLE Ansley Catherine and Cameron Dickson Webb, 501 S.W. Sims Drive, May 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

BLYTHEVILLE Keith D. Crawford, 6040 N. Ark. 137, May 20, 2021, Chapter 13.

BONO C. R. Ishmael Company Inc., 1682 County Road 324, May 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

BOONEVILLE Dennis R. and Cathy Poor (aka Cat Poor), 950 Sand Ridge Mountain Road, May 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

BRYANT Bobby Perkins, 3400 N. Crescent Drive, May 24, 2021, Chapter 7.

CABOT Mark Allen and Amanda Gail Haughn (fdba MA Haughn Factor; fka Amanda Rawe), 23 Robin Lane, May 24, 2021, Chapter 7.

Ricky Nwozuzu, 2695 S. Second St., May 24, 2021, Chapter 13.

CLARKSVILLE Michelle Gibson, 2493 County Road 4100, May 25, 2021, Chapter 13.

CLINTON Wallace Hurt and Catherine Johnson, 141 Graystone Road, May 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

COLLEGE STATION Tanji S. Canada, P.O. Box 104, May 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

CONCORD Megan Tate and Christopher L. Elliott, 99 Water Lane, May 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

CONWAY Julie A. Burgess, 421 Polk St., May 24, 2021, Chapter 7.

Susan Ann Mashburn, 35 Northlake Drive, May 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

CORNING Austin Alexander (dba BLA Concrete LLC, Southern Contracting Specialties, LLC), 77 County Road 1412, May 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

DARDANELLE Shelly R. Adams, 12951 Harkey Valley Road, May 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

DOVER Johnathan Daniel Neil and Brittney Alecsis Salyards (fka Brittney Alecsis Staggs), 220 Grant Lane, May 25, 2021, Chapter 13.

Paul Haralson (dba Paul's Plant Nursery LLC; fdba Paul's Pool Service LLC, Haralsons Handyman Service), 120 Watson Lane, May 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

DRASCO Dusty Hipp, 5511 Heber Springs Road N., May 25, 2021, Chapter 7.

DUMAS Ruthie Ann Robinson, 6 Mistletoe St., May 20, 2021, Chapter 13.

EL DORADO Jacob and Rosa McMurrian (aka Rosa Linda Mcmurrian), 102 E. Crotty Road, May 20, 2021, Chapter 13.

Joe B. Jones Jr., 2438 Urbana Road, May 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

Orlando Reed, 302 S. Parkway Drive, May 24, 2021, Chapter 13.

Ramundo Earl and Ruby Denean Bradley, 1605 W. Main St., May 25, 2021, Chapter 13.

FARMINGTON Andrea Leigh Reeder (fka Andrea Treble, Andrea Charles), 208 Killdeer Drive, May 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

FAYETTEVILLE Dorothy E. Taylor, 4679 W. Croft Drive, May 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

FORREST CITY Alex Taylor McClendon (aka Taylor McClendon), 8670 Ark. 284, May 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

FORT SMITH Candace I. O'Brian, 7017 Lookout Drive, May 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

Carmen M. Adame, 810 Cliffton Court, May 24, 2021, Chapter 7.

Melanie Sisavathvongsay (aka Bong Sisavathvongsay), 3405 Ridgeway Drive, May 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

GENTRY Frankie A. Sullins (dba Frankie's Automotive), 9065 Pine Grove Road, May 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

Randy Gail Hollenback, 453 Pioneer Lane, Apt. D., May 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

HARRISON Jimmy Jack and Brenda Sue Rose (dba Rose Entertainment), 8413 Sagamore Loop, May 25, 2021, Chapter 13.

HARTMAN Angela P. and Charles E. Dye I., (aka Eddie Dye; aka Angie Dye) 2989 County Road 3151, May 25, 2021, Chapter 7.

HEBER SPRINGS Duane W. Falls, 2336 Nicole Circle, May 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

HECTOR Terra N. Taylor, 1326 White Oak Mtn. Road, May 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

HENSLEY Mary and Dirk Mews (aka Meggin Mews), 7306 E. Sardis Road, May 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

HOT SPRINGS Brian D. and Amber L. Pate (aka Amber L. Cresslerz), 124 Penn Terrace, May 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

Dominic Jose Eleazar Gallegos-Moreno, 333 Mason St., May 25, 2021, Chapter 7.

Michael A. Schrader, 174 Windemere Terrace, May 24, 2021, Chapter 7.

Tyler E. White, 202 St. Charles Circle, May 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

JACKSONVILLE Dale Wagner, 612 Oakley Lane, May 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

Jose Ricardo and Martha Elizabeth Juarez, 2613 Coffelt Road, No. 63, May 25, 2021, Chapter 7.

JONESBORO DeShawn Ray Morgan, 1001 N. Patrick, Apt. A2, May 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

Laura Angela Trullinger, P.O. Box 19454, May 25, 2021, Chapter 7.

Sherdai Nicole Jones (aka Sharday Jones, Shardy Jones), 1609 W. Washington Ave., May 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

LAKE CITY Opie Russell and Tammy Marie Hall, 207 Dogwood St., May 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

LEWISVILLE Dwight Del'Tongu Wilson, P.O. Box 194, May 20, 2021, Chapter 13.

LITTLE ROCK Alexander Cross, 801 S. Rodney Parham Road, Apt. 3, May 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

Beverly Lotts, 5723 Chaucer Lane, May 24, 2021, Chapter 13.

Courtney Lamont Johnson, 403 E. 29th, May 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

Crystal S. Carter, 7215 Deer Meadow Drive, May 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

David R. Smith, 305 Shadow View Drive, May 25, 2021, Chapter 13.

Denesha Buchanon (aka Denesha Buchanan), 3801 Pine Cove Drive, May 24, 2021, Chapter 7.

Fredrick Rodgers, 1400 Leander Drive, Apt. 233, May 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

Gena R. Hall, 5 Southern Oaks Drive, May 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

Heidi Casteel-Powell, 2814 W. Seventh St., May 25, 2021, Chapter 7.

Horatio Scott and Jacqueline Dean, 9517 John Hancock Road, May 24, 2021, Chapter 7.

Jose L. Harper, 3016 Main St., May 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

LaDonna Denise Ford, 1803 S. Battery St., May 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

Morgan S. Scoggins, 13600 Wimbledon Loop, Apt. No. 533, May 25, 2021, Chapter 13.

Shawn Denise Goynes (fka Shawn Williams; dba Level Up Cleaning Services), 1812 Sandford Drive, Apt. 1, May 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

LONOKE Charles Regan McNany, 82 Fritz Lane, May 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

David L. Gibson, 969 Porter Road, May 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

Tammy Jo Fairchild (aka Tammy Matthews), 334 Lucy Lane, May 20, 2021, Chapter 13.

MALVERN Dion Horrletta and Casey Dion Caradine, 1911 Robert E. Lee St., May 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

MAMMOTH SPRING Carrie Christine Andrews (fdba Carrie's Diner), 4673 U.S. 63 South, May 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

MCGEHEE James Lee Lloyd, 2309 Holly St., May 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

Reginald Dewayne Smith, 203 Valley Road, May 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

MINERAL SPRINGS Shera Smith, P.O. Box 783, May 24, 2021, Chapter 7.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK Alfredia Roy, 12 Konawa Court, May 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

Brianna Young, 211 E. Fourth St., Apt. 3313, May 20, 2021, Chapter 13.

Jacqueline K. Bluford, 12905 Faulkner Crossing Drive, May 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

Mario Jones (aka Mario R. Jones), 617 N. Maple St., Apt. 306, May 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

Shalanda R. Clarks, 517 Pollock St., May 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

Tamekia T. Jackson (aka Tamekia T. Walter), 1205 W. 51st St., May 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

OSCEOLA Felix Lorenzo Spates and Doris Alexander-Spates, 162 W. Circle Drive, Apt. 7, May 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

OZARK Ashley D. Flanary, 1519 Vernon St., May 25, 2021, Chapter 7.

William James and Brooklyn Rosanne Medlock (dba Fools Rush In Design Co.), 301 S. 11th St., May 24, 2021, Chapter 7.

OZONE Christopher and Natasha Bailey, 418 County Road 5500, May 24, 2021, Chapter 12.

PANGBURN Gary Delynn Hooten, P.O. Box 22, May 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

PARAGOULD Courtney Jade Risner, 511 E. Main St., May 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

David Dean Monson, 3312 South Second Ave., May 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

Phillip Daniel and Kelly Paula Davidson, 2902 Buckingham Drive, May 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

PARIS Kara Re Jean Contreras, P.O. Box 221, May 24, 2021, Chapter 13.

PINE BLUFF Angelia Parker, 301 W. 33rd, Apt. 118E, May 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

Azzie Lee Pryor, 521 E. Sixth Ave., May 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

David Vincent and Norma Armstrong, 2109 Wellington Drive, May 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

Deric Shaw, 1503 Dancing Rabbit, May 20, 2021, Chapter 13.

Guy Gerald and Janice Kay Oaks Jr., 16 Nightingale Cove, May 25, 2021, Chapter 7.

Karla Michelle Taggart (fka Karla Smith), 1411 E. Sixth Ave., May 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

Tabatha Baker, 3720 Miramar, Apt. 22, May 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

POWHATAN Jacob D. Kopp (dba Big Red Contracting, LLC; fdba Mobile Welding, LLC), 4 County Road 239, May 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

RISON Lisa L. Courtney, 440 Heritage Drive, May 24, 2021, Chapter 13.

ROGERS Jackeline Yamileth Sandoval Batres (aka Jackeline Sandoval), 1201 N. 34th St., May 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

ROSSTON Clarence Gulley Jr., 1648 Ark. 200, May 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

ROYAL Ronnie Covey, 495 Timberlake Drive, May 19, 2021, Chapter 13.

SALEM James R. Leadingham Jr., 761 Rose Branch Road, May 25, 2021, Chapter 7.

SHERIDAN Nicholas B. Helms, 489 County Road 10, May 24, 2021, Chapter 7.

Shawn D. Irvin, 1202 Skyline Drive, May 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

SHERWOOD Steven A. Thistlethwaite, 604 E. Devon Ave., May 24, 2021, Chapter 7.

SPRINGDALE Billy Dean and Phyllis Ann Graham (dba Greystone Wood Works), 2300 Christine St., May 20, 2021, Chapter 7.

TRASKWOOD William B. and Leslie R. Frost, 3510 Hutcheson Loop, May 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

TURNER Annie V. McDonald, 1270 Ark. 146, P.O. Box 289, May 19, 2021, Chapter 7.

VAN BUREN James M. Payne Jr., 527 Beverly Hills Drive, May 24, 2021, Chapter 7.

Joshua Livingston, 3701 Jacob Court, May 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

Justin E. Powell, 120 Cedar Creek Court, Apt. 12, May 21, 2021, Chapter 13.

Kendra Dawn Helms (fka Kendra Dawn Smith), 1311 North 28th St., May 21, 2021, Chapter 7.

WEST MEMPHIS Charles Lee Carson (dba Carson Investments LLC), 609 N. 18th St., May 24, 2021, Chapter 7.

Christine Wright (aka Christine Jemison), 3992 E. Service Road Apt. 163, May 24, 2021, Chapter 13.

Dekiara D. Brown, 1950 N. Avalon St., Apt. 41, May 25, 2021, Chapter 13.