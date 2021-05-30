Celebration lifts up urology foundation

Members of the Arkansas Urology Foundation got together May 5 for Cinco de Mayo -- and to strategize the organization's 25th anniversary celebration in August.

The party -- and meeting -- was held at the Chenal Valley home of Arkansas Urology Chief Executive Officer Scot Davis and his wife, Amy. The foundation's silver jubilee is scheduled for Aug. 28 at the Little Rock Marriott.

"The Silver Ball will be a one-time, special event. It can truly help to launch the AU Foundation through the amount of funds raised and overall awareness it will bring to the mission of Arkansas Urology and our Foundation," Davis said during the event. "I'm excited to celebrate our doctors, nurses, staff and patients."

The Silver Ball is slated to be a black-tie event to raise money for the inaugural Mack Moore Men's Health Annual Fund, which will help improve access to health care for Arkansans.

More information is available at Arkansasurology.com/foundation.

-- Story by Rachel O'Neal

-- Photos Special to the Democrat-Gazette