How state compares on vaccinations

Arkansas continues to rank among states with the lowest vaccination rates nationally against the covid-19 virus, according to a tracking project conducted by The New York Times.

The state lags by 11 percentage points the national average of residents who have received at least one shot.

Arkansas has delivered at least a first vaccination to 39% of residents and has fully vaccinated 31%. The U.S. average is 50% receiving at least first shots and 40% fully vaccinated, according to data updated Friday.

The Times uses data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Learn more about the tracking project at: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/covid-19-vaccine-doses.html.

Below are selected U.S. states, territories and former territories that are faring best and worst in distributing covid-19 vaccines. Percentages represent residents who have received at least one shot:

• Palau: 73%

• Vermont: 70%

• Hawaii: 66%

• Massachusetts: 66%

• Maine: 63%

• Connecticut: 63%

• Rhode Island: 60%

• New Hampshire: 60%

• New Jersey: 60%

• U.S. total: 50%

• Arkansas: 39%

• Georgia: 39%

• Tennessee: 39%

• Idaho: 37%

• Wyoming: 37%

• Alabama: 36%

• Louisiana: 35%

• U.S. Virgin Islands: 35%

• Mississippi: 34%

• Marshall Islands: 27%

• Micronesia: 22%