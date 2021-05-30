Pulaski County notebook

'Robin Hood' is free in Sherwood Forest

Sherwood will screen Disney's 1973 "Robin Hood" for a family-friendly movie night Wednesday in Sherwood Forest at 1111 W. Maryland Ave.

The event, sponsored by First Security Bank, will be free, and families are encouraged to take chairs and blankets, or watch from their vehicles, a poster from the city said.

Concessions will be available for purchase with cash or check only, and seating or drive-in parking begins at 7:30 p.m. with the movie starting at dark, according to the poster.

The city will be collecting school supply donations, the poster states.

Maumelle event set for Memorial Day

Maumelle will hold a ceremony Monday morning to honor men and women who died in U.S. military service, according to a city Facebook post.

The city Parks and Recreation Department invited the public to join in the ceremony around the Veterans Memorial at Lake Willastein Park at 157 Hibiscus Drive, the post states.

The ceremony is to begin at 10 a.m.

Jacksonville police hosting blood drive

Jacksonville has scheduled its Boots and Badges Blood Drive for Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Police Department.

Anyone interested in participating can donate blood from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the safe room of the department at 1400 Marshall Road, the post states.

Donors will receive Boots and Badges T-shirts and one free ticket to Magic Springs amusement park in Hot Springs, according to the post.