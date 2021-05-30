State resources aid in getting shots

Gov. Asa Hutchinson last week announced new incentives for Arkansans who get vaccinated against covid-19 -- a $20 Arkansas Lottery Scholarship scratch-off ticket or $21 in gift certificates from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

The tickets and gift certificates are available starting Tuesday at local Health Department units and at special events statewide.

The Arkansas Department of Health offers call-in phone lines, websites and other information to help residents schedule and receive vaccinations against covid-19.

Arkansans age 12 and older are now eligible for the shots, according to new federal guidance. The injections are free to all recipients.

Information and help from the state Health Department include:

• A phone-in line to schedule covid-19 vaccination appointments and get answers to vaccination questions. Call (800) 985-6030, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

• An online list of covid-19 vaccination clinics around the state at: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/adh-covid-19-vaccine-clinics.

Some clinics accept appointments, others are first-come, first-served. Questions: (800) 985-6030.

• An online list that includes several hundred pharmacies and hospitals statewide -- "Covid-19 Vaccination Locations" -- that administer shots by appointment or to walk-ins.

The website is: https://bit.ly/3q45Noe.