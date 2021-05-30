Tasteful murals

Second Friday Art Night was held live for the first time this year on May 14 at the brand new Main Street Pocket Park. Previously, the event was held virtually due to the pandemic.

The park -- which had its grand opening ceremony earlier that day -- is situated in a narrow lot on Main Street. Previously empty, the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, sponsored by Ben E. Keith Foods, renovated the space with artificial grass, benches, picnic tables and bistro-style string lights overhead.

Guests gathered to meet the artists who painted the food-theme murals on the walls of the park and enjoy music by The Going Jessies.

Local artists were asked to submit designs for the murals. Those selected to paint the colorful works were Carol Dabney, Casey Siegel, Katie Wilson, Allison Tucker, Rachel Stuckey, Prinn Vandegrift, Katy Raines, Jennifer Perren, Marcus Vasquez and Lacey Olson.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins