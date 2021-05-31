Dozens gather in North Little Rock to honor veterans on Memorial Day

Memorial Day services resumed in person this year as dozens gathered Monday at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery to honor those who lost their lives fighting in wars.

Last year, many Memorial Day services to honor fallen soldiers were held virtually across the state because of the covid-19 pandemic or were restricted to small, socially distanced events where attendees were required to wear masks.

While this year’s ceremony in North Little Rock was smaller than normal, attendees were able to take part with relaxed safety measures in place.

State lawmakers, family members of deceased soldiers and veterans gathered among the graves of fallen soldiers for the Monday morning ceremony.

“Memorial Day is an overwhelming reminder that freedom is never free,” said Congressman French Hill, the keynote speaker at Monday's ceremony. “It is expensive. Only the most courageous of us are willing to pay that price.”

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge also attended.

“Each time we see one of our brave veterans, we as adults must stop and say, ‘Thank you,’ ” Rutledge said. “Those we honor today are the ultimate service leaders. They defended the greatest country that this world has ever known.”