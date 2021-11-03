Floods cost China farms entire year of harvests

JIAOZUO, China -- Wang Yuetang's sneakers sink into the mud of what was once his thriving corn and peanut farm as he surveys the damage done by an unstable climate.

Three months after torrential rains flooded much of central China's Henan province, stretches of the country's flat agricultural heartland are still submerged in several inches of water. It's one of the many calamities around the world that are giving urgency to the U.N. climate summit underway in Glasgow, Scotland.

"There is nothing this year. It's all gone," Wang said. "Farmers on the lowland basically have no harvest, nothing." He lost his summer crop to floods, and in late October the ground was still too wet to plant the next season's crop, winter wheat.

On nearby farms, shriveled beanstalks and rotted cabbage heads bob in the dank water, buzzing with flies. Some of the corn ears can be salvaged, but because the husks are moldy, they can be sold only as animal feed, bringing lower prices.

The flooding disaster is the worst that farmers in Henan like Wang can remember in 40 years -- but it is also a preview of the kind of extreme conditions the country is likely to face as the planet warms and the weather patterns that growers depend upon are increasingly destabilized.

"As the atmosphere warms up, air can hold more moisture, so when storms occur, they can rain out more extreme precipitation," said Richard Seager, a climate scientist at Columbia University. "Chances are extremely likely that human-induced climate change caused the extreme flooding you saw this summer in places like China and Europe."

China, the most populous country in the world with 1.4 billion people, is now the planet's largest contributor to climate change, responsible for around 28% of carbon dioxide emissions that warm the Earth, though the United States is the biggest polluter historically.

As the climate summit proceeds, China is being criticized for not setting a more ambitious timeline for phasing out fossil fuels.

President Xi Jinping, who did not attend the summit but sent a veteran negotiator, has said the country's carbon emissions will level off before 2030. Critics say that's not soon enough.

Information for this article was contributed by Chen Si of The Associated Press.

Qin Shixian reacts while talking about the impact of the floods in Zhaoguo village in central China's Henan province on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. The flooding disaster in July is the worst that older farmers can remember in 40 years – but it is also a preview of the kind of extreme conditions the country is likely to face as the planet warms up, and weather patterns farmers depend upon are increasingly destabilized. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Flooded farmlands are seen along a high speed rail line in central China's Henan province on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. The flooding disaster in July is the worst that older farmers can remember in 40 years – but it is also a preview of the kind of extreme conditions the country is likely to face as the planet warms up, and weather patterns farmers depend upon are increasingly destabilized. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Wang Yuetang rebuilds his peanut farm after torrential rains in July submerged the lowland leaving him with no summer harvest near Xubao village in central China's Henan province on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. The flooding disaster in July is the worst that older farmers can remember in 40 years – but it is also a preview of the kind of extreme conditions the country is likely to face as the planet warms up, and weather patterns farmers depend upon are increasingly destabilized. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A flooded corn field is seen months after torrential rain flooded the region of Zhaoguo village in central China's Henan province on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. The flooding disaster in July is the worst that older farmers can remember in 40 years – but it is also a preview of the kind of extreme conditions the country is likely to face as the planet warms up, and weather patterns farmers depend upon are increasingly destabilized. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Wang Yuetang stands near what used to be his peanut farm before torrential rains submerged the lowland leaving him with no summer harvest near Xubao village in central China's Henan province on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. The flooding disaster in July is the worst that older farmers can remember in 40 years – but it is also a preview of the kind of extreme conditions the country is likely to face as the planet warms up, and weather patterns farmers depend upon are increasingly destabilized. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Wang Yuetang stands near what used to be his peanut farm before torrential rains submerged the lowland leaving him with no summer harvest near Xubao village in central China's Henan province on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. The flooding disaster in July is the worst that older farmers can remember in 40 years – but it is also a preview of the kind of extreme conditions the country is likely to face as the planet warms up, and weather patterns farmers depend upon are increasingly destabilized. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Wang Yuetang talks about the flood water level that destroyed his peanut farm leaving him with no summer harvest near Xubao village in central China's Henan province on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. The flooding disaster in July is the worst that older farmers can remember in 40 years – but it is also a preview of the kind of extreme conditions the country is likely to face as the planet warms up, and weather patterns farmers depend upon are increasingly destabilized. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Qin Shixian lifts the tarp to show the flooded insides of his covered farm in Zhaoguo village in central China's Henan province on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. The flooding disaster in July is the worst that older farmers can remember in 40 years – but it is also a preview of the kind of extreme conditions the country is likely to face as the planet warms up, and weather patterns farmers depend upon are increasingly destabilized. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)