North Little Rock police warn of scam calls claiming to be from police

North Little Rock police warned residents Wednesday that someone claiming to work for the department is making scam calls asking for money.

The person will claim to be working for North Little Rock police and calling about an urgent matter; then, the person will ask the victim to pay fines, according to a Twitter post from the department.

Police will never ask for payment information over the phone, the post clarified. It asked anyone who receives a suspicious call claiming to be from police to contact the department.