Northwest Arkansas covid-19 cases continue, but fewer hospitalized

Northwest Arkansas continues to see a trickle of new covid-19 cases, according to the state Department of Health, while the region gears up to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11.

Benton County led the way Friday with 53 new cases, followed by Washington County with 45. Sebastian County had 31 new cases and Crawford County had 12, said Danyelle McNeill, public information officer for the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were 31 people hospitalized with covid-19 in Benton and Washington counties as of Friday, down from 43 a week earlier, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council's website. It was the fewest covid-19 hospitalizations the region has seen since June 22. Hospitalizations reached an all-time high of 173 on Aug. 11.

A total of 33 patients were on ventilators and 89 were in intensive care unit beds in Northwest Arkansas on Friday, the council website stated. Patients include those with covid-19 and other medical needs. A week earlier, 39 patients were on ventilators and 97 were in intensive care.

The region has had a total of 87,353 covid-19 cases, about 17% of the state's 515,524 cases, according to the council.

Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford said there have been nine covid-19-related deaths in the county since Oct. 29, bringing the total for the year to 318 deaths.

Janell Smith, Washington County Coroner office manager/deputy coroner, said there had been two covid-19 deaths in the county since Oct. 29, bringing this year's total to 339.

In the River Valley, 31 covid-19 patients were hospitalized at Baptist Health-Fort Smith on Friday, including 17 in the covid critical care units and 12 on ventilators, according to spokeswoman Alicia Agent. There were no covid cases at Baptist Health-Van Buren, she said.

Mercy Fort Smith had 25 covid-19 patients on Friday, with five in intensive care, spokeswoman Mardi Taylor said.

Clinics for children

Several local school districts and organizations will host pediatric covid-19 vaccine clinics now that the vaccines have been approved for children ages 5 to 11.

A vaccination clinic will also take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill.

Additional weekly pop-up vaccination events in both Washington and Benton counties continue for all Arkansas residents ages 5 and older. Visit nwacouncil.org/vaccine-calendar for vaccination event information and registration.

All county health departments in Arkansas will host vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11 from 8 a.m. to noon today, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website.

The Benton County clinic will be at the health department at 1200 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. The Washington County clinic will be at the health department at 3270 N. Wimberly Drive in Fayetteville, the website says.

Local health department units will also be open for extended hours until 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for vaccinations, the website says.

Appointments are not necessary, but parents are asked to bring their child's insurance card if they have one.

Arkansas Children's Northwest campus will hold weekly vaccine clinics with limited appointment times for existing patients, according to spokeswoman Nicole Huddleston. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 479-725-6995.