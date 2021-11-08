Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Oct. 25

Catfish John's

601 Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat coleslaw and produce in two-door cooler near dish machine.

Noncritical violations: Permit expired. No certified food manager documentation available.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

4204 S. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 10, Rogers

Critical violations: No soap available at handwash sink at left side kitchen entrance.

Noncritical violations: Racks in walk-in cooler with kegs have dust and debris buildup.

Las Fajitas

1402 S.E. Shane Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: No hand wash notification sign posted. Container of shredded lettuce and peeled onions uncovered in walk-in cooler. Tea urns uncovered. Raw bacon stored on top of lettuce and above oranges. Refried beans (44 degrees), chicken (43 degrees), cheese (45 degrees) in walk-in cooler above 41 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Lucy's Diner

511 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Men's restroom lacking hand cleanser.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Permit expired.

Uptown Kitchen Plus Taphouse

4204 S. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 40, Rogers

Critical violations: Unlabeled spray bottle of clear liquid hanging on hand washing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Walmart Market-Deli-Bakery

9354 S. Holly St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Bulk meats stored on the top left side shelf in the deli display case are not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Open sandwich kit date marked with 10/15 exceeds the seven day use by date.

Oct. 26

Eleven, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Flash Market

998 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Food in the prep table is not holding at 41 degrees or below. Tomatoes at 44 degrees; Cream cheese 43 degrees; jalapenos 43 degrees and thermometer 44 degrees. Food not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Container of burrito mix stored on top of a case of uncovered hot dogs. Container was in contact with uncovered food. Food employee working with open food and clean equipment not wearing an effective hair restraint. Employee storing personal food in the prep table above facility food. No certified food protection manager.

Fresh Donuts

10 Cunningham Lane, Bella Vista

Critical violations: Multiple bees and flies in facility, alive and dead.

Noncritical violations: None

Thai Cuisine

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 8, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There is an accumulation of grease on hood above grill and wok causing grease to drip. Grease is also accumulating on the wall next to the hood. Shelves for clean pots and pans above three-compartment sink have an accumulation of food debris and residue. Inside of microwave, there is an accumulation of food debris and grease.

The Great Hall

600 Museum Way, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Vivace

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 6, Bentonville

Critical violations: No chlorine residual after running dishes through ware wash machine.

Noncritical violations: Food residue, crumbs and grease on surfaces throughout kitchen: floor around back storage area; walls and ceiling throughout kitchen; and shelves and equipment in kitchen. No certified food safety manager.

Oct. 27

Bakery Cuscatleca

2515 N. 17th St., Suite 301, Rogers

Critical violations: No hand soap available at kitchen handsink at time of inspection. Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items in prep area refrigerator. Individually packaged portions of spices, red beans, and Queso fresco not properly labeled.

Noncritical violations: Permit expired. No certified food manager documentation available.

Friendship Community Care

1500 Cheri Whitlock Drive, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Sanitizer concentration is not registering on a test strip for the automatic dish washer. Facility will manually sanitize until the unit is repaired.

Noncritical violations: Certified food protection manager not on site.

McKinney Boys & Girls Club

2801 N. Walker St., Bentonville

Critical violations: No paper towels available at only kitchen handsink at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop being stored on top of unsanitized ice machine when not in use.

Pat's Bakery Express Coffee

1201-A Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bags of dry goods stored directly on kitchen floor. No certified food safety manager documentation.

Siloam Springs Girls Softball

1231 N. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips on location at the time of inspection. Flooring missing down to bare concrete in a couple different areas.

Speedy's

1200 N. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Open pizza topping ham exceeds the use by date of seven days. Deli Express sandwiches are date marked for 12/20 which exceeds the manufactures written use by date of 30 days for sandwiches and 21 days for burritos. Items in the hot case are not marked with the use by/discard time.

Noncritical violations: Cases of food stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Drain for the soda machine is visibly dirty with a slim like substance on the drain grate. Handles and doors on both the uptight two-door cooler and two-door freezer are visibly dirty with food debris.

Oct. 29

Elks Lodge

2800 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available at time of inspection.

Hampton Inn

4501 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Apples for customer self-service are not wrapped.

Noncritical violations: No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager.

Little Martians Learning Center

2306 S.W. D St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Parkside Public

112 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Frozen chicken and chili being thawed on open air counter top. No certified food manager documentation available.

SSHS Football Concessions

700 N. Progress Ave., No. 4, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Effective hair restraints not worn by all volunteers.

The Rail A Pizza Company

218 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: Multiple employees drinking from unapproved containers throughout prep area. Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: None

Zaxby's

190 Progress Ave., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Finish station not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Maintenance crew happened to be on location at the time of inspection. Unit was being worked on.

Noncritical violations: Area/floor behind the drive through soda station and behind the ice machine is visibly dirty with food and trash. Pipe next to the flat top grill area is visibly coated with grease and food debris. Permit not posted. Post current permit in customer view.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 25 -- Explore and Discover Preschool, 201 N.W. Second St., Bentonville; Fresh Donuts, 2502 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville; Hungry Soul Cafe, 1603 Wildwood Lane, Siloam Springs; Walmart Market-Fuel Center, 9354 S. Holly St., Siloam Springs; Walmart Market-Food Store, 9354 S. Holly St., Siloam Springs; Wee Friends Discovery Center, 201 N.W. Second St., Bentonville

Oct. 26 -- Arkansas Early Learning-AEL, 900 W. Lilac St., Rogers; Crepes Paulette, 100 S.W. Eighth St., Suite 4, Bentonville; Crystal Bridges-Food Trailer, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville; Elza Tucker Elementary School, 121 School Ave., Lowell; Little Martian's Learning Center, 915 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton; Lowell Elementary, 202 McClure Ave., Lowell; Monte Olivo Grocerie Store, 808 S. Olive St., Siloam Springs; Receiving Kitchen, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville

Oct. 27 -- Arby's, 1202 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Arkansas Arts Academy Middle School, 2005 S. 12th St., Rogers; Birch Kirksey Middle School, 101 W. Price Lane, Rogers; Braum's Ice Cream, 1119 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Dollar General Store, 1000 Cheri Whitlock Drive, Siloam Springs; Rogers School District, 2815 S. First Street, Rogers

Oct. 29 -- Bright Field Middle School, 5101 S.W. Bright Road, Bentonville; Northwest Arkansas Head Start, 2109 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Wild About Learning Academy, 1100 S.E. 22nd St., Bentonville