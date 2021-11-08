Rollover crash kills Stuttgart man, troopers say

An 84-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash in Monroe County early Sunday, authorities said.

Hershel L. Garrison was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Sonic west on Arkansas 1 near Indian Bay when the crash happened just before 4:40 a.m., according to a preliminary report from state police. The car exited the highway and overturned twice before coming to a final rest on the right side of the road, troopers said.

Garrison, who was from Stuttgart, died as a result of the wreck, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 536 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.