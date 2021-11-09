Perry, Fuller pick up weekly honors after decisive win

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff won two weekly football awards from the Southwestern Athletic Conference following a win that ended a seven-game losing streak.

The conference on Monday announced quarterback Skyler Perry was named co-Offensive Player of the Week and cornerback Andre Fuller earned Defensive Player of the Week. Perry completed 11 of 22 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-26 home win over Grambling State University for the Golden Lions' first conference victory of the season.

Perry shared his award with Alabama A&M University's Dee Anderson, who caught seven passes for a career-high 122 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Mississippi Valley State University. Anderson now has a SWAC-leading 11 touchdowns this season.

Fuller secured UAPB's victory with an interception at the Lions' 4 and returned it all the way to the Grambling 1 with 1:21 remaining. The freshman also broke up eight passes and made five solo tackles, including a 5-yard sack.

Other weekly SWAC awards went to Jose Romo-Martinez of Florida A&M University (Specialist of the Week), who went 3 for 3 in field goals and 2 for 2 on extra points while also kicking off and punting in a 29-17 win over Southern University, and Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Newcomer of the Week), who completed 25 of 41 passes for three touchdowns in a 41-21 win over Texas Southern University.

UAPB will take on Florida A&M in its home finale at 2 p.m. Saturday before closing out the season at 1 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Alabama A&M in Huntsville, Alabama.