7-Day Menu Planner

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Enjoy the flavor and aroma of Ancho Roast Pork Tenderloin. Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a small bowl, mix together ¾ teaspoon ancho chile powder, ¼ teaspoon coarse salt, ¼ teaspoon sugar, ¼ teaspoon cumin and 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice. Rub all over 1 (1- to 1 ¼-pound) pork tenderloin and place in pan. Combine 2 tablespoons jalapeno pepper jelly and 1 teaspoon lime juice; set aside. Roast pork 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Spread jelly mixture on pork the last 10 minutes of roasting. Remove from oven; tent with foil and let stand 5 minutes before slicing. Serve the pork with black beans, a spinach salad and corn tortillas. For dessert, have fun with these Crunchy Butterscotch Haystacks (see recipe).

Plan ahead: Prepare an extra pork tenderloin and save enough beans for Monday. Save some haystacks for Tuesday.

MONDAY: Pork Wraps make good use of leftover pork. Slice and heat the extra pork tenderloin, lay slices on warm whole-grain tortillas and top with heated leftover beans, diced avocado and some sour cream. Roll and eat. Serve with brown rice. Fresh pineapple spears are dessert.

TUESDAY: The kids can help you prepare Turkey Sloppy Joes. Follow sloppy Joe package mix directions using ground turkey breast. Serve on toasted whole-grain buns and add deli carrot salad. Leftover Haystacks are a kid kind of dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Oven-Fried Chile Chicken (see recipe) keeps food costs down. Serve with pinto beans, coleslaw and cornbread. Add pears for dessert.

THURSDAY: You won't miss meat when you serve Orzo Pilaf With Feta. In a Dutch oven, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil on medium. Add 1 large chopped onion. Cook 8 minutes or until softened. Stir in 2 (15-ounce) cans small white beans (rinsed), 1 ½ cups orzo pasta and 3 cups water. Season with coarse salt and pepper to taste. Cover, cook 10 to 12 minutes or until orzo is tender and all water is absorbed. Garnish each serving with crumbled Greek feta cheese. Serve with a packaged Caesar salad and flatbread. Have tapioca pudding (from mix) for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough flatbread for Saturday.

FRIDAY: Make dinner quick tonight with a deli ham-and-cheese sandwich on whole-grain bread. Add any vegetable soup and a mixed green salad. Who can resist a bowl of vanilla ice cream for dessert?

Plan ahead: Save enough ice cream for Saturday.

SATURDAY: Invite friends for Moroccan-Flavored Cod (see recipe). Serve with couscous tossed with green peas, bibb lettuce and leftover flatbread. For dessert, top chocolate layer cake with leftover ice cream.

THE RECIPES

Crunchy Butterscotch Haystacks

1 cup butterscotch chips

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

3 ounces (1 ½ cups) chow mein noodles

½ cup dry-roasted peanuts

Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Microwave butterscotch chips in bowl at 50% power, stirring occasionally, 2 to 4 minutes or until melted and smooth. Stir in oil until combined. Using rubber spatula, gently fold in noodles and peanuts until evenly coated (avoid breaking noodles). Drop heaping 1-tablespoon portions of mixture onto prepared baking sheet in high mounds. Refrigerate until set, about 15 minutes; serve. (Adapted from "One-Hour Comfort," America's Test Kitchen)

Variation: Swap chocolate or white chocolate chips for the butterscotch chips.

Makes about 20 haystacks.

Nutrition information: Each haystack contains approximately 94 calories, 2 g protein, 6 g fat, 9 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 57 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

■ ■ ■

Oven-Fried Chile Chicken

¾ cup crushed bran flakes

1 to 2 teaspoons chipotle chile powder

½ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

½ cup milk

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 6 ounces each)

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with nonstick foil.

In a pie plate, mix together the cereal crumbs, chile powder, cumin and garlic powder.

Pour milk into a second pie plate.

Dip chicken into milk; shake off excess. Completely coat in crumb mixture; shake off excess. Place on baking sheet. Bake 50 to 55 minutes or until golden and crispy and internal temperature is 165 degrees. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with 1% milk) contains approximately 246 calories, 40 g protein, 5 g fat, 14 g carbohydrate, 125 mg cholesterol, 158 mg sodium and 7 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

■ ■ ■

Moroccan-Flavored Cod

4 (4- to 5-ounce) cod or halibut filets, thawed if frozen

4 teaspoons olive oil, divided use

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 medium onion, chopped

2 teaspoons minced garlic

½ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, with liquid

¼ cup pitted Kalamata olives

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with nonstick foil. Place fish on sheet; drizzle with half the oil and sprinkle with pepper. Bake 5 to 8 minutes or until fish is opaque throughout.

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, heat remaining oil on medium. Add onion; cover and cook 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic, cumin and cinnamon; cook 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes and olives; bring to a simmer. Simmer 10 minutes to reduce slightly. Serve sauce with fish.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 196 calories, 21 g protein, 8 g fat, 9 g carbohydrate, 49 mg cholesterol, 440 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com