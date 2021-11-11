Sherwood man dies in I-40 crash

One person died in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 40, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Shawn Collins, 36, of Sherwood was driving east on I-40 near Atkins when his 2013 Hyundai began to leave the road on the left side, the report states.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Collins overcorrected, and the vehicle went off the road on the right side of the interstate, driving through grass for some distance before striking a tree on the driver's side, killing Collins.

The report lists road conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.