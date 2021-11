Northwest Arkansas could see temperatures as cold as 25 degrees tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for midnight to 9 a.m. Saturday.

Overnight lows are predicted to reach 25 and 32 overnight in Fayetteville and Fort Smith, respectively. High temperatures of 52 and 58 are expected today.

Outdoor plants and tender vegetation should be protected, the service said.

