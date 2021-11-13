Arkansas wins Golden Boot with field goal in OT

Arkansas freshman Cam Little kicked a 37-yard field goal in overtime to give the No. 25 Razorbacks a 16-13 win at LSU on Saturday.

Montaric Brown intercepted LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier on second-and-7 from the Arkansas 8 to deny the Tigers points in overtime.

The Razorbacks ran three quarterback keepers following the turnover to set up the game-winning try by Little, who also kicked field goals of 48 and 27 yards in regulation.

It was the second consecutive week Little kicked three field goals and the Razorbacks won by three points.

Arkansas (7-3, 3-3 SEC) snapped a five-game losing streak to LSU and won in Tiger Stadium for the fourth time in 15 tries. The Razorbacks’ last win over the Tigers came in 2015 in Baton Rouge.

LSU (4-6, 2-5) had chances to take the lead late in regulation. The Tigers moved to the Arkansas 38 with under six minutes remaining, but Nussmeier threw incomplete to Trey Palmer on fourth-and-3 to give the Razorbacks the ball on downs.

Following an Arkansas three-and-out and punt, the Tigers drove 39 yards to their own 44 in the final minute, but running back Tyrion Davis-Price was stopped short of the first-down marker on third-and-2.

LSU unsuccessfully tried to draw the Razorbacks offsides, then elected to punt with 21 seconds remaining.

Arkansas took a knee to force overtime. The Razorbacks won the coin toss and elected to play defense first.

The Tigers appeared to be looking at a long field goal situation after Hayden Henry sacked Nussmeier for a 10-yard loss on second down in overtime, but Nussmeier threw 24 yards to Malik Nabers on third-and-20 to the Razorbacks’ 11 on the next play.

Davis-Price ran for three yards on first down before Nussmeier was intercepted on a back-shoulder throw toward Devonta Lee in the end zone. Brown had inside position and won a jump-ball battle with Lee.

The Razorbacks improved to 13-7 all time in overtime games, including 10-2 on the road and 2-1 in Baton Rouge.

Arkansas led 3-0 after its first drive of the game resulted in Little’s first field goal from 38 yards, but the Razorbacks’ offense sputtered and LSU built a 10-3 lead at halftime.

Cade York kicked a 34-yard field goal late in the first quarter to tie the game. The Tigers took a 10-3 lead when Nussmeier threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jack Bech early in the second quarter.

Nussmeier did not start for LSU, but was expected to play if starting quarterback Max Johnson struggled. Johnson led the Tigers to two first downs on his second drive, but he was sacked by Taurean Carter on third down from the Arkansas 39 and never played again.

Nussmeier, a freshman, completed 18 of 31 passes for 179 yards. He was intercepted twice.

The Tigers had a chance to go ahead by double digits on its first drive after halftime, but York’s 55-yard field goal attempt was short.

That miss followed a fourth-down stop by the Tigers’ defense from their own 38. The Razorbacks drove 37 yards on their first drive of the second half, but quarterback KJ Jefferson was sacked by linebacker Damone Clark for an 8-yard loss on fourth-and-4.

Arkansas scored its lone touchdown with 6:01 to play in the third quarter. Jefferson scrambled away from the rush and found running back Dominique Johnson wide open behind the LSU defense. Johnson caught the ball at the 18 and ran untouched until he was shoved as he reached the goal line.

The Razorbacks took a 13-10 lead on Little’s 27-yard field with 37 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Little lined up to attempt a 54-yard field goal moments earlier, but holder Reid Bauer — the team’s punter — ran a designed fake for a 23-yard gain to the LSU 13.

The Tigers tied the game at 13-13 when York connected on a 45-yard kick with 10:53 remaining in regulation.

LSU held Arkansas’ offense to 281 yards. Jefferson accounted for 142 yards on 18 of 25 passing, and he was the Razorbacks’ leading rusher with 41 yards on 15 attempts.

Davis-Price rushed for 106 yards on 28 carries for the Tigers, who had 308 yards on offense.

The Razorbacks won the Golden Boot trophy for the ninth time in its 26 seasons. Arkansas has won both of its rivalry trophy games this season and could go 3-for-3 for the first time when it hosts Missouri in two weeks.

Arkansas is scheduled to play at No. 2 Alabama next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

ROAD WARRIORS

Arkansas improved to 10-2 in overtime games played on its opponent's home field. Here is a look at the Razorbacks' road OT history:

Year: Opponent, Result

1996: Mississippi State, W 16-13

2000: Mississippi State, W 17-10

2001: Ole Miss, W 58-56 (7OT)

2002: Tennessee, L 41-38 (6OT)

2003: Alabama, W 34-31 (3OT)

2003: Kentucky, W 71-63 (7OT)

2007: LSU, W 50-48 (3OT)

2009: LSU, L 33-30

2010: Mississippi State, W 38-31 (2OT)

2015: Ole Miss, W 53-52

2016: TCU, W 41-38 (2OT)

2021: LSU, W 16-13