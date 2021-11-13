Hospital reports staffing changes

Jefferson Regional Medical Center recently announced several additions and promotions within the hospital staff:

• Tom Chiarelli, administrative director of finance -- Chiarelli holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Ill., and an executive master of business administration degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He most recently served as vice president of finance at Olathe Health in Olathe, Kan., according to a news release.

• Veronica Alexander, human resources director -- A native of New Orleans, Alexander received a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of New Orleans and soon began working in human resources. She has considerable experience in the health care industry, most recently working for the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs.

•Amanda Robinson, registered nurse, manager, clinical informatics -- Robinson has been with Jefferson Regional since 1996, starting as a phlebotomist before attending the Jefferson Regional School of Nursing. She has been with the Quality Clinical Informatics department for five years.

•Shayla Robinson, corporate compliance officer -- Shayla Robinson holds a bachelor's and master's degree in accounting from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. She joined the Corporate Compliance department as senior auditor and has served as interim compliance officer since fall 2020 before being named to the permanent position.

•Michael Stringfellow, manager, information systems -- Stringfellow holds a bachelor's degree in network engineering from the University of Advancing Technology in Tempe, Ariz. He joined Jefferson Regional in 2013 as a systems technician and held numerous positions in information systems before being named manager in September.

Veronica Alexander

Amanda Robinson

Shayla Robinson