NETTLETON 33, HOT SPRINGS 14

NETTLETON -- Nettleton (11-0) jumped ahead early and didn't look back to continue its perfect season in the first round of the Class 5A Playoffs.

Koby Bradley scored four touchdowns for Nettleton, which outscored Hot Springs (5-6) 13-0 in the first quarter and held a 27-7 by halftime.