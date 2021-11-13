TODAY'S SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE GAME

Today's game

FLORIDA A&M AT ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Florida A&M 7-2, 5-1 SWAC; UAPB 2-7, 1-5

TELEVISION None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3 Pine Bluff

INTERNET ESPN-Plus;uapblionsroar.com/live

COACHES Florida A&M: Willie Simmons (22-9 in fourth season at Florida A&M and 43-20 in seven seasons overall); UAPB: Doc Gamble (6-8 in second season at UAPB and overall)

SERIES First meeting

LAST WEEK UAPB held on to beat Grambling State 33-26 in Pine Bluff, while Florida A&M rallied to beat Southern 29-17 in Baton Rouge.

NOTEWORTHY This will be the home finale for UAPB. ... Golden Lion quarterback Skyler Perry threw for 163 yards and ran for 146 yards while accounting for 4 touchdowns last week in the team's 33-26 victory over Grambling State. Those numbers earned him SWAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. "He's played well the last three weeks, even going back to the Arkansas game," UAPB Coach Doc Gamble said. "The thing about him is that it's not always pretty in the throw game, but he's a complete football player. I don't know if he'll ever be the 65-percent or higher completion percentage type of quarterback, but he always finds a way to move the football." ... Florida A&M is riding a six-game winning streak. ... UAPB's Andre Fuller is coming off a performance that earned him Stats Perform FCS Defensive Player of the Week honors. Against Grambling State, Fuller had an interception that he returned 95 yards, eight pass breakups, which tied an FCS single-game record, and a sack. He was also selected as the SWAC Defensive Player of the Week. ... The Rattlers have the league's No. 2 defense (260 yards/game). ... Florida A&M running back Bishop Bennett is fourth in the conference in rushing (85.8 yards/game) while linebacker Isaiah Land, who was recently added to the Buck Buchanan Watch List, leads the nation in sacks with 14. ... UAPB wide receiver Tyrin Ralph had missed the past five games because of injury but returned last week.