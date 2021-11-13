UA women shut down UAPB

The host University of Arkansas steamrolled the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 96-53 at Fayetteville's Bud Walton Arena on Friday after outscoring the visitors 31-9 in the second quarter and holding the Lady Lions to 25% shooting from the floor.

UAPB (0-2) trailed 18-13 after one quarter but never recovered after Erynn Barnum scored 11 points in the second quarter to spark the Razorbacks' rally. Barnum shot 4 of 5 from the floor in that frame and finished the game shooting 6 for 8 and scoring 15 points.

Redshirt freshman Elauna Eaton had 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench to help boost the Razorbacks (2-0). Three other Arkansas starters – Samara Spencer (14 points), Sasha Goforth and Amber Ramirez (11 points) -- each reached double figures.

Arkansas led for 38 minutes, 36 seconds, and scored 27 points off 24 UAPB turnovers.

Sade Hudson came off the bench to lead UAPB with 15 points and six rebounds. Hudson was 5 for 12 from the floor and 5 for 8 at the free-throw line.

Joyce Kennerson scored 9 points and had 7 rebounds in her first start of the season, while Tyeisha Juhan totaled 7 points and 8 rebounds and Khadijah Brown 7 points and 5 rebounds in just 14 minutes of play before fouling out.

UAPB was held to 16-of-64 shooting, including 3-of-15 from 3-point range, and made 18 of 25 free throws (72%).

The Lady Lions only scored 8 points off 10 Arkansas turnovers.

The Razorbacks made 31 of 75 (41.3%) from the floor, including 6 of 20 from the perimeter, and sank 11 of 17 free throws (64.7%).

UAPB returns to action Tuesday at UA Little Rock for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff. Arkansas will visit second-ranked University of Connecticut at noon Sunday in Hartford, Conn.

UAPB-COLORADO STATE

The UAPB men's basketball team tipped off against Colorado State University late Friday in Fort Collins, Colo. The game was not completed in time for this edition.