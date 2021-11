NFL Week 10 capsules

Falcons at Cowboys

Noon (Fox)

LINE

SERIES Cowboys lead 18-11; Cowboys beat Falcons 40-39 on Sept. 20, 2020

LAST WEEK Falcons beat Saints 27-25; Cowboys lost to Broncos 30-16

ON OFFENSE

FALCONS;VS.;COWBOYS

(29) 80.4;RUSHING;142.8 (3)

(12) 257.6;PASSING;291.5 (4)

(20) 338.0;TOTAL;434.2 (1)

(21)21.9;SCORING;30.1 (3)

ON DEFENSE

FALCONS;VS.;COWBOYS

(24) 123.1;RUSHING;101.0 (10)

(13) 237.4;PASSING;270.5 (25)

(17) 360.5;TOTAL;371.5 (21)

(28) 27.5;SCORING;24.0 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH Can QB Dak Prescott (19-39, 232, 1 INT) return to best form after completing less than 50% of his passes in dismal loss to Broncos?

Jaguars at Colts

Noon

LINE

SERIES Colts lead 25-15; Colts beat Jaguars 28-14 on Jan. 3

LAST WEEK Jaguars beat Bills 9-6; Colts beat Jets 45-30

ON OFFENSE

JAGUARS;VS.;COLTS

(16) 111.5;RUSHING;137.3 (5)

(24) 221.4;PASSING;233.7 (18)

(23) 332.9;TOTAL;371.0 (12)

(31) 16.5;SCORING;27.2 (8)

ON DEFENSE

JAGUARS;VS.;COLTS

(12) 103.4;RUSHING;106.4 (13)

(26) 272.0;PASSING;260.8 (23)

(24) 375.4;TOTAL;367.2 (20)

(26) 26.1;SCORING;23.7 (16)

WHAT TO WATCH Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. (50-658 receiving) vs. Jaguars 26th-ranked pass defense. Pittman has caught 5 TD passes in his past 5 games.

Brown at Patriots

Noon

LINE

SERIES Browns lead 13-12; Patriots beat Browns 27-13 on Oct. 27, 2019

LAST WEEK Browns beat Bengals 41-16; Patriots beat Panthers 24-6

ON OFFENSE

BROWNS;VS.;PATRIOTS

(2) 160.2;RUSHING;106.8 (19)

(25) 219.9;PASSING;238.8 (16)

(11) 380.1;TOTAL;345.6 (19)

(13) 24.9;SCORING;25.6 (10)

ON DEFENSE

BROWNS;VS.;PATRIOTS

(3) 84.8;RUSHING;108.9 (14)

(9) 224.9;PASSING;231.4 (11)

(3) 309.7;TOTAL;340.3 (9)

(10) 21.8;SCORING;18.9 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH Both teams are thin at RB, with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt out for the Browns and Patriots Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson in concussion protocol.

Bills at Jets

Noon

LINE

SERIES Bills lead 65-56; Bills beat Jets 18-10 on Oct. 25, 2020

LAST WEEK Bills lost to Jaguars 9-6; Jets lost to Colts 45-30

ON OFFENSE

BILLS;VS.;JETS

(11) 119.8;RUSHING;77.1 (30)

(7) 270.4;PASSING;251.8 (14)

(8) 390.1;TOTAL;328.9 (24)

(4) 29.4;SCORING;18.0 (27)

ON DEFENSE

BILLS;VS.;JETS

(4) 85.6;RUSHING;133.2 (27)

(1) 177.0;PASSING;274.9 (29)

(1) 262.6;TOTAL;408.1 (32)

(1) 14.8;SCORING;31.4 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH The Jets are 0-5 on the road with a scoring average of 15.4, but are 2-1 at home with wins over the Bengals (5-3) and the Titans (7-2).

Lions at Steelers

Noon

LINE

SERIES Steelers lead 17-14-1; Steelers beat Lions 20-15 on Oct. 29, 2017

LAST WEEK Lions had bye, lost 44-6 to Eagles on Oct. 31; Steelers beat Bears 29-27

ON OFFENSE

LIONS;VS.;STEELERS

(26) 93.1;RUSHING;88.4 (28)

(21) 228.0;PASSING;235.8 (17)

(26) 321.1;TOTAL;324.1 (25)

(29) 16.8;SCORING;20.1 (23)

ON DEFENSE

LIONS;VS.;STEELERS

(29) 134.5;RUSHING;109.8 (15)

(14) 244.4;PASSING;244.5 (15)

(25) 378.9;TOTAL;354.2 (18)

(31) 30.5;SCORING;21.1 (T-8)

WHAT TO WATCH Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (11 ½ sacks) vs. a Lions offensive line that has allowed 22 sacks in 8 games.

Saints at Titans

Noon

LINE

SERIES Saints lead 8-6-1; Saints beat Titans 38-28, Dec. 22, 2019

LAST WEEK Saints lost to Falcons 27-25; Titans beat Rams 28-16

ON OFFENSE

SAINTS;VS.;TITANS

(10) 123.0;RUSHING;138.9 (4)

(31) 191.6;PASSING;217.9 (26)

(28) 314.6;TOTAL;356.8 (15)

(12) 25.1;SCORING;28.3 (6)

ON DEFENSE

SAINTS;VS.;TITANS

(1) 73.8;RUSHING;100.0 (8)

(27) 273.2;PASSING;265.8 (24)

(11) 347.0;TOTAL;365.8 (19)

(5) 19.4;SCORING;23.4 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH How the Titans divvy up RB touches with Derrick Henry out. Adrian Peterson (10-21, 1 TD), Jeremy McNichols (7-24) and D'Onta Foreman (5-29) split the work last week.

Buccaneers at Washington

Noon

LINE

SERIES Tied 12-12; Buccaneers beat Washington 31-23 on Jan. 9 in the wild-card round

LAST WEEK Each team had a bye. The Buccaneers lost at New Orleans 36-27 on Oct. 31; Washington lost at Denver 17-10 on Oct. 31

LAST WEEK

ON OFFENSE

BUCCANEERS;VS.;WASHINGTON

(25) 95.6;RUSHING;118.1 (12)

(1) 327.5;PASSING;230.5 (20)

(3) 423.1;TOTAL;348.6 (16)

(1) 32.5;SCORING;19.5 (25)

ON DEFENSE

BUCCANEERS;VS.;WASHINGTON

(2) 78.0;RUSHING;102.6 (11)

(20) 257.8;PASSING;286.8 (32)

(7) 335.8;TOTAL;389.4 (29)

(13) 22.9;SCORING;28.4 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH Bucs QB Tom Brady (2,650 passing, 25 TDs) vs. Washington's 32nd-ranked pass defense. Brady is on pace for personal bests in passing yards and TDs.

Panthers at Cardinals

3:05 p.m.

LINE

SERIES Panthers lead 13-5; Panthers beat Cardinals 31-21 on Oct. 4, 2020

LAST WEEK Patriots beat Panthers 24-6; Cardinals beat 49ers 31-17

ON OFFENSE

PANTHERS;VS.;CARDINALS

(17) 110.4;RUSHING;132.6 (8)

(29) 208.2;PASSING;265.9 (9)

(27) 318.7;TOTAL;398.4 (5)

(26) 19.0;SCORING;30.8 (2)

ON DEFENSE

PANTHERS;VS.;CARDINALS

(19) 111.7;RUSHING;111.1 (18)

(2) 181.4;PASSING;209.9 (6)

(2) 293.1;TOTAL;321.0 (4)

(7) 20.3;SCORING;17.2 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH RB James Conner (10 TDs) as the Cardinals' go-to guy with RB Chase Edmonds, QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins nursing injuries.

Vikings at Chargers

3:05 p.m.

LINE

SERIES Vikings lead 7-6; Vikings beat Chargers 39-10 on Dec. 15, 2019

LAST WEEK Vikings lost at Ravens 34-31, OT; Chargers won at Eagles 27-24.

ON OFFENSE

VIKINGS;VS.;CHARGERS

(9) 124.9;RUSHING;102.5 (22)

(11) 260.2;PASSING;282.4 (5)

(9) 385.1;TOTAL;384.9 (10)

(17) 24.2;SCORING;24.9 (14)

ON DEFENSE

VIKINGS;VS.;CHARGERS

(30) 136.6;RUSHING;161.6 (32)

(16) 247.0;PASSING;197.0 (3)

(27) 383.6;TOTAL;358.6 (16)

(17) 23.9;SCORING;25.1 (23)

WHAT TO WATCH Vikings RBs Dalvin Cook (554 yards, 2 TDs) and Alexander Mattison (273 rushing) vs. the Chargers' 32nd-ranked rushing defense.

Eagles at Broncos

3:25 p.m.

LINE

SERIES Eagles lead 8-5; Eagles beat Broncos 51-23 on Nov. 5, 2017

LAST WEEK Eagles lost to Chargers 27-24, Broncos beat Cowboys 30-16

ON OFFENSE

EAGLES;VS.;BRONCOS

(6) 136.6;RUSHING;113.2 (13)

(28) 209.6;PASSING;232.7 (19)

(17) 346.1;TOTAL;345.9 (18)

(11) 25.2;SCORING;20.8 (22)

ON DEFENSE

EAGLES;VS.;BRONCOS

(20) 119.7;RUSHING;98.3 (6)

(12) 235.7;PASSING;223.4 (8)

(15) 355.3;TOTAL;321.8 (6)

(20) 24.2;SCORING;17.0 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH Broncos rookie RB Javonte Williams, who rushed 17 times for 111 yards in upset victory over Cowboys, vs. Eagles 20th-ranked rush defense.

Seahawks at Packers

3:25 p.m.

LINE

SERIES Packers lead 14-9; Packers beat Seahawks 28-23 on Jan. 12, 2020

LAST WEEK Seahawks had bye, beat Jaguars 31-7 at home on Oct. 31; Packers lost 13-7 at Kansas City

ON OFFENSE

SEAHAWKS;VS.;PACKERS

(21) 102.9;RUSHING;109.7 (18)

(27) 211.1;PASSING;223.8 (22)

(29) 314.0;TOTAL;333.4 (22)

(19) 22.6;SCORING;22.1 (20)

ON DEFENSE

SEAHAWKS;VS.;PACKERS

(25) 127.6;RUSHING;110.8 (16)

(28) 273.9;PASSING;210.4 (7)

(31) 401.5;TOTAL;321.2 (5)

(8) 21.1;SCORING;20.0 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, who is expected to return after missing the past three games; Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (covid-19) has not been ruled out.

Chiefs at Raiders

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE

SERIES Chiefs lead 68-54-2; Chiefs beat Raiders 35-31 on Nov. 22, 2020

LAST WEEK Chiefs beat Packers 13-7; Raiders lost to Giants 23-16

ON OFFENSE

CHIEFS;VS.;RAIDERS

(15) 112.3;RUSHING;89.4 (27)

(6) 281.0;PASSING;305.1 (2)

(7) 393.3;TOTAL;394.5 (6)

(25) 24.6;SCORING;24.5 (16)

ON DEFENSE

CHIEFS;VS.;RAIDERS

(21) 121.8;RUSHING;133.5 (28)

(21) 259.7;PASSING;207.1 (5)

(26) 381.4;TOTAL;340.6 (10)

(24) 25.2;SCORING;23.6 (15)

WHAT TO WATCH Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, who has averaged 110.3 yards receiving and has scored 5 TDs in his past 6 matchups against the Raiders.

Rams at 49ers

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE

SERIES 49ers lead 73-67-3; 49ers beat Rams 23-20 on Nov. 29, 2020

LAST WEEK Rams lost to Titans 28-16; 49ers lost to Cardinals 31-17

ON OFFENSE

RAMS;VS.;49ERS

(20) 103.0;RUSHING;113.1 (14)

(3) 296.3;PASSING;252.5 (13)

(4) 399.3;TOTAL;365.6 (13)

(5) 29.0;SCORING;23.1 (18)

ON DEFENSE

RAMS;VS.;49ERS

(7) 99.6;RUSHING;131.6 (26)

(17) 248.7;PASSING;206.5 (4)

(12) 348.2;TOTAL;338.1 (8)

(10) 21.8;SCORING;25.2 (25)

WHAT TO WATCH Rams RBs Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel against the 26th-ranked 49ers rush defense that was bludgeoned by James Conner last week.