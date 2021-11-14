Northwest hospitals recognized for safety

Four Northwest Arkansas hospitals -- Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville and Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, Mercy Fort Smith and Mercy Northwest Arkansas -- have received an "A" from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for achievements.

Northwest Medical Center in Springdale received a "B" safety grade for fall 2021.

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns grades to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

Northwest Health to open clinic

Northwest Health will open Northwest Health Emergency & Urgent Care at 1580 E. Centerton Blvd. in Bentonville. The clinic will combine emergency services and urgent care under one roof. A ribbon-cutting is planned for Wednesday.

Dobson Fiber expands to Booneville

Dobson Fiber is nearing the completion of a multimillion dollar expansion of its fiber internet offerings to Booneville. Residential and business customers can now order service from Dobson with installations beginning in January. Dobson Fiber is an Oklahoma-based and privately owned telecommunications company.

