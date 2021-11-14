Rattlers pop Golden Lions behind McKay's 5 TD passes

PINE BLUFF – Rasean McKay completed 7 of his first 8 pass attempts, helping the Florida A&M offense get into rhythm.

McKay threw for 383 yards and five touchdowns Saturday, leading the Rattlers to a 37-7 win over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff before an announced crowd of 3,451 at Simmons Bank Field at Golden Lion Stadium.

McKay finished the first half 17 for 22 for 318 yards and four touchdowns, two each to Ja'Marae Sheread and Jermaine Hawkins. His fifth touchdown pass went to Nicholas Dixon in the fourth quarter.

"Basically I knew what the defense was going to give me as a whole," McKay said. "Me and Coach [and offensive coordinator Kenneth] Black were looking at film, and they gave me what I expected."

UAPB (2-8, 1-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference) closed its home slate at 2-3 -- beating Grambling State last week and Lane College on Sept. 4. The Golden Lions, who had lost seven straight before last week, will finish their season on Saturday at Alabama A&M.

The Lions were still impacted by a number of injuries on defense and could not slow down a Rattlers offense that produced 570 total yards. Xavier Smith caught five passes for 103 yards, and backup quarterback Cameron Sapp carried five times for 61 yards.

"You got to line up and play," Golden Lions Coach Doc Gamble said. "In the secondary, there are still some dudes out as well. We're trying to keep things basic, and you really can't do that this time of the year, be basic, but that's the only way we can give our guys a chance to win."

FAMU (8-2, 6-1) has made the most of its first season in the SWAC. The Rattlers' winning streak went to seven, but their season-opening 7-6 loss to Jackson State in Miami is all that stands in the way of a SWAC Championship Game berth.

An offside call on UAPB's onside-kick attempt to start the game was a bad sign of things to come for the home team. Although the Golden Lions forced the Rattlers to punt on the opening drive, Javan Morgan picked off Skyler Perry at the UAPB 40 to set up FAMU's first scoring drive, ending with McKay's 16-yard touchdown toss to Sheread.

UAPB stopped FAMU on its next two series, earning a strip-sack within its own 5 and dodging trouble after a missed 42-yard attempt by Jose Romo-Martinez, the reigning SWAC Specialist of the Week who had missed the extra-point attempt after the Rattlers' first touchdown.

Romo-Martinez made his next four PATs and converted a 29-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Perry, who was named the SWAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, completed 5 of his next 6 passes to trek the Lions during their first scoring series, ending on a 3-yard run by Kierre Crossley. Zack Piwniczka kicked the extra point to give UAPB a 7-6 lead.

Two minutes later, the lead was gone.

The Rattlers scored on their next three series, capitalizing on a lost fumble by Daniel Ingram. McKay fired touchdown passes to Hawkins (68 and 4 yards) and Sheread (8 yards) to build a 27-7 halftime lead.

Perry was saddled with three interceptions, one after the ball juggled out of Josh Wilkes' hands and another as a receiver fell down on a route. The fourth-year junior completed 13 of 24 passes for 158 yards, but was sacked five times.

FAMU went up 37-7 after Dixon's 9-yard touchdown catch from McKay with 6:23 remaining.