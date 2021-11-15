



Concert death toll at 10 with boy's death

HOUSTON -- A 9-year-old Dallas boy has become the youngest person to die from injuries suffered during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.

Ezra Blount died Sunday at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said.

Ezra was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering serious injuries in the Nov. 5 crush of fans during a performance by Travis Scott. He is the 10th person who attended the festival to die.

"The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son," Crump said in a news release Sunday. "This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert."

The child incurred severe damage to his brain, kidney and liver after being "kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death," according to a lawsuit his family has filed against Scott and the event's organizer, Live Nation.

The others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27. Some 300 people were treated at the festival site and 13 were hospitalized.



