Rock band Journey performs in March at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena; Billy Idol will be 'very special guest'

Legendary rock band Journey, on its 40-city “Freedom Tour 2022” with “very special guest” Billy Idol, performs at 8 p.m. March 19 at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets — $45-$125 (plus service charges; there is a limit of eight tickets per household) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

The tour kicks off Feb. 22 in Pittsburgh, Pa., with stops in Los Angeles, Dallas and Nashville, Tenn., wrapping up May 11 in Hartford, Conn. Idol will be part of tour performances through April 5; Toto joins the tour in San Diego April 7. The tour comes after the band previously announced a six-show Las Vegas residency, Dec. 1-11 at the Theater at Virgin Hotels.

Meanwhile, tickets — $63-$254 — also go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for an arena show by comedian-actor Katt Williams, on his “World War III Tour,” to North Little Rock, 8 p.m. Feb. 19. Visit Ticketmaster.com or the arena box office.











