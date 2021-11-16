Results for millage vote made official

The Pulaski County Election Commission has certified, or made official, the results from the Nov. 2 millage elections in the Little Rock and Pulaski County Special school districts.

The complete and official vote on the Little Rock School District's proposed 19-year extension of 12.4 debt service mills and bond refinancing is:

For ... 5,742

Against ...1,867

The complete and official vote on the restructuring of debt in the Pulaski County Special School District is:

For ... 1,563

Against ... 871

The 10,049 votes cast in the Nov. 2 election in the two systems constituted 5.4% of the eligible voters in the two districts.