Independence County deputy killed in rollover crash, authorities say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 9:40 a.m.
File photo


An Independence County deputy was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday, troopers said.

Frank Ramirez, 29, of Batesville was traveling east on Arkansas 14 in a 2018 Dodge Charger when the wreck happened in rural Independence County shortly before 1 a.m., according to a preliminary report from state police.

In a Facebook post, the Independence County sheriff’s office confirmed Ramirez’s death.

“Ramirez was married with two young children,” according to the post. “This is a time of tremendous grief for our agency, his family, and our communities.”

While maneuvering a left curve, the man lost control of the Dodge and the vehicle left the road, striking a culvert on the driver’s side before becoming airborne, the report states.

The vehicle hit the ground and overturned on its top, where it came to a final rest, troopers said, killing Ramirez as a result.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as rainy and wet. 

At least 562 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.


