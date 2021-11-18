UAPB capsule

UAPB men at Portland

WHEN 9 p.m. Central

WHERE Chiles Center, Portland, Ore.

RECORDS UAPB 0-3; Portland 2-1

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Soph.16.01.3

G Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr.14.72.0

F Jaylan Thomas, 6-8, Sr.3.00.7

F Trey Sampson, 6-9, Jr.14.76.7

F Brahm Harris, 6-6, Jr.3.32.0

COACH Solomon Bozeman (0-3 in first season at UAPB and overall)

Portland

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Tyler Robertson, 6-6, Jr.19.05.0

G Chris Austin, 6-4, Jr.18.02.3

G Mike Meadows, 6-2, Jr.11.76.7

F Moses Wood, 6-6, Jr.14.07.3

F Vasilije Vucinic, 6-10, Fr.6.36.3

COACH Shantay Legans (2-1 in first season at Portland and 77-50 in five seasons overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPBPortland

64.3Points for81.3

88.7Points against70.7

-15.6Rebound margin2.0

4.0Turnover margin0.0

35.4FG pct.46.0

26.53-pt pct.32.8

81.3FT pct.80.0

CHALK TALK Portland is coming off a 62-58 victory over Alcorn State, a team the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will face in Southwestern Athletic Conference play on Feb. 5 and March 5. ... UAPB hit at least 10 three-pointers in its first two games but had just six in its previous contest against Wyoming. ... The Golden Lions have taken 32 free throws total on the season compared to 75 for Portland.

-- Erick Taylor