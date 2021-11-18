Winter farmers markets, local produce shops to visit in Central Arkansas

Just because most farmers markets have shuttered for the winter doesn’t mean local produce and products can’t be found in Central Arkansas.

Here are eight options to check out this season.

Farmers markets

Hillcrest Farmers Market

This market runs year-round on Saturdays from 7-10 a.m. and features a variety of Arkansas growers and products.

Heights Baptist Church, 2200 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock.

https://www.facebook.com/Hillcrest-Farmers-Market-137757319630986

White Water Community Market

This market is open through the winter on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and showcases local farmers, makers, bakers and others.

White Water Tavern, 2500 W. 7th St., Little Rock

https://www.instagram.com/whitewatermarket/

Farm stands, markets and shops

The Bramble Market

The Bramble Market offers fresh produce and locally made goods. Food trucks are often on site.

9325 Ferndale Cut Off Road, Little Rock.

https://www.thebramblemarket.com/

https://www.facebook.com/the.bramble.market

(501) 350-7430

St. Joseph Center Farm Stand

Shoppers have two options at the St. Joseph Center Farm Stand. The store is open Wednesday through Sunday for browsing of local produce and products or shoppers can place online orders for pick-up between 4-6 p.m. on Fridays.

6800 Camp Robinson Road, North Little Rock.

https://farmstand.stjosephcenter.org/s/stories/marketinfo

https://www.facebook.com/stjosephfarmstand

The Nurserie

The Nurserie is an aquaponics farm, garden center and market.

7901 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock.

https://www.thenurserie.com/

https://www.facebook.com/thenurserie/

(501) 438-0808

Arkansas Local Food Network Online Farmers Market

This online marketplace allows customers to order food from local farmers and businesses.

Order pickup 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock or 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 20900 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock.

https://littlerock.localfoodmarketplace.com/

(501) 396-9952

Faremarket

Arkansas fruits, vegetables, meats and other products are available for delivery on this online market that serves the Little Rock area. Same-day delivery is available.

https://www.faremarketlr.com/

https://www.facebook.com/faremarketlr/

(501) 353-2767

The Farmstand at Bell Urban Farm

Bell Urban Farm has opened a local goods grocery store that carries produce as well as other Arkansas-made food and products.

2011 Tyler St., Conway.

https://www.facebook.com/BellUrbanFarm

(501) 504-6996