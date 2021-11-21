I-30 work to require lane closings

Continued work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve new lane closings Monday and Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The 30 Crossing project, as the agency calls it, includes widening a 6.7-mile corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock to 10 lanes and replacing the bridge over the Arkansas River.

The latest work will require the following, weather permitting:

DAYTIME CLOSINGS (9 A.M. - 3 P.M.)

• I-30 eastbound right shoulder at Roosevelt Road in Little Rock.

• I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between East Third and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

• East Second, Third and Fourth street intersections (single-lane closings), with River Market Avenue and Rock Street in Little Rock. There will be flagging operations.

• Mahlon Martin Street and sidewalks (full closure) between President Clinton Avenue and East Third Street in Little Rock. There will be a detour sign.

• Broadway (single-lane closures) between Pine and Olive streets in North Little Rock.

OVERNIGHT CLOSINGS (8 P.M.-5 A.M.)

• I-30 (single and double-lane closures) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock.

• Ramps or lanes (single-lane closures) at the I-30/I-40 interchange in North Little Rock. This includes the full closure of the I-30 eastbound exit to John F. Kennedy Boulevard, also called Arkansas 107.

• I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock. There will be a detour sign.

• I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between East Sixth and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

• Broadway (single-lane closures) between Pine and Olive streets in North Little Rock.

24-HOUR CLOSINGS

• River Market Avenue (full closure) between East Second and East Third streets in Little Rock, and East Second Street eastbound (full closure) between River Market Avenue and Sherman Street. There will be a detour sign.

• Riverfront Drive (head-to-head traffic pattern) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock. A single lane of westbound traffic has temporarily shifted into the eastbound lanes.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, according to the agency. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.