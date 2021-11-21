Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 11-21-21





Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Marcus Lagrant Tolliver, 40, and Latoya Sheree Wallace, 41, both of Irving, Texas, recorded Nov. 16.

Patrick Allen James, 50, and Pamela Renea Wessels, 56, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Nov. 19.

Jesse Lee Reynolds, 29, and Ashlyn Nicole Brandon, 24, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Nov. 16.

Benjamin Bowman Fox, 32, of Pine Bluff, and Stephanie Lee Green, 38, of White Hall, recorded Nov. 19.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Susan Bayird v. Christopher Bayird, granted Nov. 8.

Brian Wrinkle v. Katie Wrinkle, granted Nov. 9.

Robert Reynolds v. Wyletta Reynolds, granted Nov. 10.

John Ford v. Rhonda S. Ford, granted Nov. 15.

Judy M. Brewer v. Alvie Wayne Brewer, granted Nov. 15.

John Moorehead v. Acker Moorehead, granted Nov. 15.

Dottie Racy v. Brian Wilson, granted Nov. 15.

Christopher Harris v. Teri Harris, granted Nov. 15.

Gabrielle Rivers v. Marcus Rivers, granted Nov. 17.



