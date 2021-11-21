No. 1 NLR runs

past Maumelle

Top-ranked North Little Rock didn't hold back in its season opener Saturday night.

In front of a packed Hornet Gymnasium, the Charging Wildcats had their way from the tip and rolled past Maumelle 84-72 in the Hoopin' 4 Hoodies Showcase.

University of Arkansas signee Nick Smith had 20 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds and 3 steals for North Little Rock (1-0), which scored the first 14 points, had five dunks in the first quarter and led 39-18 by halftime against a Maumelle team that was coming off an impressive 81-67 victory over Pine Bluff a day earlier. Corey Washington scored 19 points and Kel'el Ware, an Oregon signee, ended with 15 points, 16 rebounds and 12 blocks.

"Maumelle is a really good team, but I thought the way we came out kind of set the tone," said North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice, who also got 16 points from Tyler Frederick and 10 points from Charles Maris. "I was a little disappointed in our effort in the second half, but we did do a lot of good stuff in the first half. I told the guys at halftime that my job was to point out some things that we didn't do well, and I did that."

Frederick's three-pointer ignited the Charging Wildcats' opening push. Smith had seven points during the run and assisted on three other baskets. But for everything North Little Rock offensively, it was its defense that gave the Hornets trouble.

Maumelle (1-1) rarely had any open shots and was held to essentially one shot on each possession. Things got much better for the Hornets in the third quarter, particularly for Nico Davillier. The senior, who's also set to play football at Arkansas next season, scored all 25 of his points after halftime.

Kaleb Thurman scored 14 points, Carl Daughtery Jr. had 13 points and Colby Garland ended with 11 for the Hornets.

-- Erick Taylor