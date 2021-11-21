Northwest Medical clinic receives award

Northwest Medical Center Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center in Bentonville earned the 2020 Going the Distance award, issued by RestorixHealth, an organization specializing in the development and management of comprehensive wound healing and amputation prevention center facilities. The award acknowledges outpatient wound healing centers that have achieved or exceeded nationwide patient outcome standards within a set period of time during 2020.

Fayetteville Chamber receives accreditation

The Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce was awarded 5-Star Accreditation by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The Fayetteville Chamber was commended specifically for its advocacy, marketing and communications, workforce training partnerships and leadership during the covid-19 pandemic.

4media group wins awards

4media group Inc., a global integrated marketing and communications agency headquartered in Bentonville, recently won two Platinum MarCom Awards. The agency was awarded in the team achievement category for its work in safeguarding communication at the start of the covid-19 pandemic and an award in the integrated marketing category. MarCom Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.

J.B. Hunt receives recognition

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has been named a top 10 Military Friendly Employer by VIQTORY. Entities earning the designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. J.B. Hunt offers various programs to engage, recruit and retain veterans as part of J.B. Hunt. In 2020, the company achieved a six-year goal of hiring 10,000 veterans and has since pledged to hire 1,600 veterans per year.

