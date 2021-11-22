Sections
Little Rock man shot in chest, police say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 3:20 p.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

A Little Rock man was shot in the chest Saturday night, according to police.

While traveling northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 10 p.m. Saturday, an officer was flagged down by Keyon Clemmons, 23, of Little Rock, who jumped out of the driver’s seat of a vehicle, stating he needed an ambulance and had been shot in the chest, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

The officers observed two small wounds to his chest, police said.

Due to the nature of the injuries, the officer transported Clemmons to UAMS Medical Center, according to the report.

Clemmons’ injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

