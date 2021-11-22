Little Rock man shot in chest, police say

A Little Rock man was shot in the chest Saturday night, according to police.

While traveling northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 10 p.m. Saturday, an officer was flagged down by Keyon Clemmons, 23, of Little Rock, who jumped out of the driver’s seat of a vehicle, stating he needed an ambulance and had been shot in the chest, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

The officers observed two small wounds to his chest, police said.

Due to the nature of the injuries, the officer transported Clemmons to UAMS Medical Center, according to the report.

Clemmons’ injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.