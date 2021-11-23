Arkansas, Alabama fall in playoff poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fell four places to No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings following a close loss at Alabama last weekend.

The Razorbacks (7-4, 3-4 SEC) are in the playoff poll for the third consecutive week ahead of their regular-season finale against Missouri on Friday. Arkansas had been ranked in the playoff poll for one week total prior to this season.





Arkansas’ drop in the playoff rankings resembles the polls that were released the day following the 42-35 loss at Alabama. The Razorbacks fell four places to No. 25 in the Associated Press poll, and fell out of the USA Today Coaches poll after being ranked 22nd the week before.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette recognizes the playoff poll as its ranking of record after the first rankings are released each October.

Alabama (10-1, 6-1) fell from No. 2 to No. 3 in this week’s playoff poll. The Crimson Tide were replaced in second place by Ohio State following the Buckeyes’ 56-7 win over Michigan State.

Alabama had been ranked second in the playoff poll each week this year. The Crimson Tide also fell to No. 3 behind Ohio State in the AP poll, but remained No. 2 in the coaches poll this week.

“Alabama is still a great football team…(but) the last few weeks, just not showing as much domination on defense,” CFP committee chairman Gary Barta said on ESPN when discussing the Crimson Tide’s drop.

Other SEC teams ranked this week include No. 1 Georgia, No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 15 Texas A&M.

Alabama and Georgia are scheduled to play Dec. 4 in the SEC Championship Game.

College Football Playoff rankings, Nov. 23

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (10-1)

3. Alabama (10-1)

4. Cincinnati (11-0)

5. Michigan (10-1)

6. Notre Dame (10-1)

7. Oklahoma State (10-1)

8. Baylor (9-2)

9. Ole Miss (9-2)

10. Oklahoma (10-1)

11. Oregon (9-2)

12. Michigan State (9-2)

13. BYU (9-2)

14. Wisconsin (8-3)

15. Texas A&M (8-3)

16. Iowa (9-2)

17. Pittsburgh (9-2)

18. Wake Forest (9-2)

19. Utah (8-3)

20. North Carolina State (8-3)

21. San Diego State (10-1)

22. Texas-San Antonio (11-0)

23. Clemson (8-3)

24. Houston (10-1)

25. Arkansas (7-4)