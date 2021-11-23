Georgia RB makes defenders miss

Rashod Dubinion highlights

University of Arkansas running back commitment Rashod Dubinion possesses the one trait that top SEC backs must have, the ability to make defenders miss.

Ellwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove Coach John Adams said Dubinion's balance and instincts along with his ability to cut while at full speed, separate him from others.

"I think that's just something he's blessed with," Adams said. "Not everybody can do that. It's almost like he has some kind of cheat code when guys are trying to tackle him. He already knows where they're going and he goes the opposite way."

Dubinion, 5-10, 190 pounds, of Ellwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, had more than 25 scholarship offers from schools like Georgia, Baylor, Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan, Florida State, Michigan State and others before his commitment.

He made his pledge to the Hogs on Feb. 13 without visiting Arkansas. Dubinion, who plans to enroll at Arkansas in January, saw his future home for the first time during a summer camp in June. He made his official visit for the Hogs' 40-21 rout of Texas on Sept. 11.

A four-year starter for the Saints, Dubinion rushed 61 times for 501 yards, 7 touchdowns, and returned 2 punts for touchdowns as a freshman for Cedar Grove's second championship in 2018 under Razorbacks running backs coach Jimmy Smith when he headed up the program.

As a junior, he had 72 carries for 536 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 8 catches for 129 yards and 3 touchdowns in a five-game season shortened because of covid-19.

Adams said Dubinion's increased strength has helped him as a senior.

"He just dominates the game a little bit more," Adams said. "His body has changed a whole lot and I think that has a lot to do with the weight room over the spring and summer. You can see how built up he is as far as his thighs and he's able to break a lot more tackles. He's the best person on the field every night."

Dubinion has rushed 153 times for 1,300 yards, 19 touchdowns and has 10 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown in 12 games going into Friday's Class 3A quarterfinal playoffs against Crisp County.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Dubinion a four-star prospect.

Cedar Grove's weight program has helped Dubinion's leg strength.

"We work a lot of hamstrings, too," Adams said. "A lot of hamstring exercises He does a real good job with that and his lower body is strong His upper body as well too."

Adams believes the Hogs are getting a special player.

"The sky is the limit for this kid," Adams said. "I think you guys are getting a ball player that's going to change your program and just change Arkansas football."

