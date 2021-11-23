• Valery Rashkin, 66, leader of the Moscow Communist Party who has protested election fraud and supports jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, could lose his seat in the Russian parliament after being accused of killing an elk without a hunting license.

• Kate Funk, chief of resource management at the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site in South Carolina, said investigators are searching for the person who used a metal detector and dug 19 holes looking for artifacts at a former plantation that once belonged to a signer of the U.S. Constitution.

• Larry Flake, 75, who eluded authorities for 20 years after skipping out on his trial in Indiana where he faced rape and other charges, was arrested in Birmingham, Ala., where he was living under an assumed name as a church pastor, police said.

• Erron Joseph, 46, faces a murder charge after he was accused of fatally shooting another man inside a Baton Rouge apartment in front of three children during a confrontation that began with an exchange of gunfire between the two men, sheriff's deputies said.

• Ellis Brown III, 32, of High Ridge, Mo., a former St. Ann police detective convicted of repeatedly kicking a man who was restrained and facedown on the ground during a 2019 arrest, was sentenced to six years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Tom Privett, 72, a former high school teacher in Miami-Dade County, Fla., sentenced to two years in prison for sexual battery involving one of his students, was called a "monster" and cursed at by his victim as he was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

• Barry Lasky, deputy chief of the Syracuse, N.Y., Fire Department, said three residents escaped an early morning apartment fire near the home's backdoor when a cat inside the home woke everyone up, enabling everyone to safely evacuate.

• Jacob Martz, 41, the vice mayor of Sharpsburg, Md., was charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and possession of a machine gun after 16 firearms and multiple machine-gun conversion devices were found at his home, federal prosecutors said.

• Joshua Spriestersbach, a homeless man who spent more than two years in a Hawaiian mental institution after being mistaken for a probation violator, filed a lawsuit against the state, Honolulu police and others and claims that not enough has been done to prevent the error from happening again.