LR police inquiry shifts to homicide

Authorities are investigating what they are now calling a homicide, after a man was found dead early Sunday in a wooded area in Little Rock, police said.

Officers were sent to a "shooting just occurred" call around 12;04 a.m. in the 4700 block of South University Avenue, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, officers located a corpse in a wooded area, police said.

Department spokesperson Mark Edwards said the person who died was a man.

The Pulaski County coroner's office responded and the body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy and identification.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, police said Monday.