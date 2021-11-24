Rep. Clowney seeks 3rd term

FAYETTEVILLE -- Rep. Nicole Clowney, D-Fayetteville, announced she will run for a third term in the state House.

"I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to stand up for Fayetteville's values in Little Rock and would be honored to have the chance to represent you for another term," Clowney said in a statement Monday morning.

"In my next term, I'll continue to advocate to make things better for Arkansas families," Clowney's statement says. "Every Arkansan should have access to affordable health care, a first-rate education and a job that pays a living wage. Every Arkansan should have a state Legislature that is working on the things that really matter to their daily lives. It won't be easy, but you can be sure I will continue to fight the attacks on critical thinking in public schools, the demonization of trans children and attempts to make it harder for people to vote."

Clowney is a founding member of the Northwest Arkansas chapter of Moms Demand Action, which seeks to reduce gun violence. She teaches classical studies at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. She is also a graduate of Yale Law School and practiced law in Kentucky.

The district Clowney lives in is being redrawn into proposed House District 21. The proposed district contains most of downtown Fayetteville, including the University of Arkansas campus. The state Board of Apportionment redraws legislative district boundaries every 10 years, after each U.S. census. The board consists of the sitting governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

The board is scheduled to meet Monday to consider final approval of proposed district maps after a 30-day public comment period.

Clowney has no announced opposition.

House members run for two-year terms. Their base salary is $39,399 a year, not including per diem and expenses.

Candidate filing for partisan primaries begins Feb. 22 and ends March 1. Party primaries are set for May 24.