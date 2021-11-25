LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Lucero sets up at Rev Room, Petty tribute at Stickyz





Lucero, a Memphis rock band with Little Rock native Ben Nichols as its lead singer, along with opening act Morgan Wade, performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, ($25 advance; $30 day of show); at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ John Burnette performs a tribute to Tom Petty at 9 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Admission is $13. Randall Shreve performs an homage to the band The Police at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $13. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Rodger King performs from 3-5 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. Admission is free. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ G Herbo performs, along with opening acts Lil Zay Osama, Shaun Sloan and DCG Brother, at 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Hall in Little Rock, 721 W. Ninth St. Tickets are $35 for standing-room floor or $55 for limited seating in the mezzanine. (501) 406-1364; ticketweb.com.

◼️ The Nobodys perform 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock. (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ The Smoking Flowers perform at 9 p.m. Friday ($8 cover) and Saturday ($7) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Joey Barrett performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Buddy Case performs at noon Saturday and DJ Multi-Talented performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Funkin Gonuts performs at 8 p.m. Friday and DJ Pineapple Beats performs at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave, Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannabilandcraftlr.com.

◼️ South of Saturn performs at 8 pm. Friday and Buh Jones performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Diablo's Tacos & Mezcaleria, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 500-2323; diablostacosandmezcal.com.

BENTON

Jacob Flores performs at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton. (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CAMDEN

Brody McKinney performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden. (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

Kyle Bruich performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Unraveled performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Mister Lucky performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Ed Bowman performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Conway. (501) 336-0100; jjlgrill.com/jjsconway.

◼️ DeFrance performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Whisky Business will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, Conway. (501) 205-0576.

EL DORADO

Rachel Edge and Joe Beasley perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick@MAD, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Admission is free. (870) 444-3008; mulekick@mad.com.

HOT SPRINGS

The Kurt Loders perform from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday at The Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A, Hot Springs. (501) 525-1616.

◼️ The Afterthought Reunion Band presides over an open mic Thanksgiving jam session at 7 p.m. today at the Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets range from $5 to $250. (501) 627-4075.

◼️ Buh Jones perform at 9 p.m. Friday and The Kurt Loders perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Dino D & the D Train performs at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Silk's Bar and Grill, Oaklawn Racing Casino, 2705 Central Ave., (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Kenny Mann and the Danger Zone performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Crosswalk Bar & Club, 2714 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 463-9463.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday at The Rooftop Bar, atop the Waters Hotel, 340 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 321-0001; and 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave. (501) 525-9797; and from 9:30-11:55 p.m. Saturday at Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave., (501) 701-4544; and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave. (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Kimberlee Eaton performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday; Bad Habit performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

◼️ Mike Bearden & Chloe Stainbrook perform from 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Balboa Club, 111 Balboa Way, Hot Springs Village. (501) 922-2909.

MORRILTON

Thorn performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway, Morrilton. Admission is $5; (479) 518-0950; cedar-lounge-morrilton.edan.io.



