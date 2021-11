Miss Arkansas Pageant system adds new winners

Princess Miss Delaney Reddell; 56th Miss University of Arkansas Taryn Bewley; University of Arkansas Outstanding Teen Lillyanna Gigerich; and Little Miss Jessica Bowser were crowned Nov. 14 in the Miss University of Arkansas Pageant, a Miss Arkansas Pageant preliminary event held at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

(Courtesy photo)

Princess Miss Addison Bicker; Miss Dogwood Ebony Mitchell; Dogwood's Outstanding Teen Kennedy Holland; and Little Miss Dogwood Ellee Jean Mallett were crowned Nov. 14 in the Miss Dogwood Pageant, a Miss Arkansas preliminary event held at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

(Courtesy photo/Beth Usery)